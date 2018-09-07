© Umit Bektas / Reuters



Idlib debacle

A deal for Erdogan

From chemical blackmail to outright threats

The leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey are to hold talks in Tehran to discuss how to move forward in Syria. Damascus is gearing up for a major military operation while the US threatens it with intervention.Located in western Syria, Idlib is the last major stronghold of anti-government armed groups, many of them hardcore jihadists. The region is dominated by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an Al Qaeda-linked terrorist group.- who used the governorate as a staging ground for regular attacks on other parts of Syria -The Syrian government seems to be determined to launch one, with air support from Russia and ground support from Iranian paramilitaries and military advisors. Turkey, which borders Idlib, objects, saying it would cause a major exodus of civilian population into Turkey, which would be used by the jihadists to sneak into the country.But if successful, an offensive in Idlib would result in the defeat of the last major jihadist force in Syria.Large parts in the north-east controlled by Kurdish militias backed by the United States and a US military base is still present on the Syrian-Jordanian border.But it would eliminate a force, for which an end of violence and negotiations with Damascus is not an option - an outcome that proponents of the potential operation believe would give an impetus to the UN-backed peace talks in Geneva."I believe that this meeting in Tehran will prepare the international and regional atmosphere for the upcoming military operation in Syria. After the Syrian army takes all of Idlib, we will start a countdown towards the end of the Syrian crisis," said Jamal Wakeem, a professor of history and international relations at Lebanese University in Beirut.Turkey's concerns over a military confrontation at its border is understandable, but its counter-proposal voiced on Wednesday by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu - to somehow separate terrorists and civilians through intelligence work - does not seem to be very practical. The jihadists had several years to prepare for a possible attack and have a record of using civilian population as de-facto human shields.Russia and Iran will likely try to persuade Turkey in Tehran that an offensive in Idlib is necessary while trying to offer some solutions to Ankara's concerns, said Huseyin Bagci, a professor of international relations at Ankara's Middle East Technical University.he said.As the preparations for an offensive are underway, vocal protest against it have been coming from Washington. The US seems determined that the Syrian troops will not be able to refrain from using chemical weapons in Idlib and threatened a military retaliation similar to the one in April during a Syrian attack in Douma."It happened in the past when the Syrian government was accused of using chemical weapons at a time when the Syrian government appeared to be winning and had no reason to use chemical weapons," pointed out journalist and author Adel Darwish.The US attacked Syrian forces over alleged use of chemical weapons twice already.it would be unlikely to disrupt an offensive in Idlib in a serious way. A more large-scale attack howeverOver the past few days Washington's threat against Damascus seemed to be shifting focus from chemical weapons to any major offensive in Idlib.