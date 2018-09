© Sputnik / Mikhail Alayeddin



The Syrian Arab Army is getting ready to launch an offensive against terrorists in Idlib province, Omer Osi, a member of the Syrian Parliament, told Sputnik, expressing confidence that the region would eventually be liberated."Government troops are making final preparations with reinforcements and military equipment being sent from Damascus, Aleppo and Hama to the Idlib region," Omer Osi, a member of the Syrian Parliament of Kurdish origin, told Sputnik Turkey. "The Syrian armed forces are determined to liberate Idlib from terrorists, and we are sure that it will certainly be taken in the near future."Earlier, Damascus had announced a large-scale operation to free Idlib province, the last terrorist stronghold in Syria. However,"President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province. The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy. Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed." US President Donald Trump tweeted on September 3.Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan echoed Washington, saying that the Idlib operation could turn into nothing short of a "massacre." Earlier,Osi explained that Russia, Turkey and Iran were continuing negotiations regarding the situation in Idlib, adding that"As you know, Ankara opposes this operation, because in this case members of the terrorist groups, currently located in Idlib, will move towards Turkey," he elaborated. "When operations were carried out to liberate Hama, Aleppo and other Syrian territories, the terrorists retreated to Idlib.It is expected that the Idlib operation will be discussed by the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran during an upcoming summit in Tehran on September 7.Idlib province is in one of Syria's de-escalation zones and remains an important foothold for jihadi fighters.On August 22, US National Security Adviser John Bolton signaled that the US would resort to tough measures against the Syrian government in case chemical weapons are used. Previously, the Trump administration had carried two missile strikes on Syrian Arab Army positions under unconfirmed reports of alleged chemical attacks.According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the Russian aircraft destroyed warehouses and workshops of terrorists.Konashenkov emphasized.Delivering a speech at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) on September 3, Russian Foreign Ministerthe issue of the seven-year-long war in Syria, highlighting that "there is no place for terrorists in Syria andtogether with the Syrian government, and with the Iranians as participants in the Astana format,Lavrov underscored.*Al-Nusra Front is a terrorist group banned in Russia.