A bishop accused by a nun of repeatedly raping her over two years has been summoned for questioning by police in India. It comes as several nuns continue to protest outside the High Court to demand justice for the sister.Amid claims that authorities are failing to take action against the bishop, police have summoned Franco Mulakkal, the head of the Jalandhar diocese in the northern Punjab state, for questioning on September 19."Now we have decided to clear the contradictions in the bishop's statements," investigating officer Subhash said Mullakal for his part denounced the accusations, saying the nun made the claims in retaliation for him disciplining her.Meanwhile, five nuns have attracted public support for their protest near the High Court in Kochi, Kerala, against the long delay in taking action against the alleged rapist.Supporters include a string of local celebreties, such as filmmakers and actors Major Ravi, Aashiq Abu and Shahabas Aman, who met the protesters, as well as Joy Mathew who led a march in solidarity with the sisters in Kozhikode.The Vatican has refused to comment on the case, but the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) denounced the nuns' protest, saying it was aimed at tarnishing the Church as an institution.As her mission accused her of "crucifying an innocent man," the nun wrote a letter to the Vatican representative in India on September 8.In a seven-page letter to Giambattista Diquattro, the nun claimed she was being ostracized in her Kuruvilanga convent since making the allegations to the point where she was prevented from attending Mass.