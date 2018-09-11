© Adalberto Roque / AFP

NBC has achieved the seemingly impossible, somehow managing to incorporate mysterious brain-zapping weapons, evidence-free accusations from anonymous US officials, and Russia, into a juicy smorgasbord of journalistic excellence.This important public service announcement was made possible by none other than America's most reliable, squeaky clean source for sensational claims levelled against Russia, "anonymous US officials."Although obviously a slam-dunk case, for the sake of balance NBC helpfully disclosed that its US government sources "declined to elaborate on the nature of the intelligence" and that, in fact, "the evidence is not yet conclusive enough for the US to formally assign blame to Moscow.""If Russia did use a futuristic weapon to damage the brains of US personnel, it would mark a stunning escalation in Russian aggression toward Western nations," NBC declared, channelling its inner-State Department spokesperson. The revered news outlet added matter-of-factly that if the devilish brain-zapping rays did originate in Moscow, the revelation would "trigger outrage in Congress and foreign capitals and calls for an immediate, concerted response, especially as President Donald Trump faces continued questions about his willingness to challenge Russia and President Vladimir Putin."