A NYPD officer has sparked outrage after footage of him brandishing his gun and telling a group of men outside a methadone clinic to "shoot your f**king heroin and die" was shared online.

The disturbing video clip shows the irate cop approaching the men with his gun drawn outside the clinic in Soho. He aggressively tells them to "take a fucking walk right now," before walking away, shouting, "go shoot your f**king heroin and die."


The officer was "responding to a minor scuffle," according to the Anifa Seven Hills Twitter account, which shared the footage on August 31. There were no apparent arrests.

The NYPD is investigating the incident but has not identified the officer in question. "The commanding officer has been made aware of the video and is looking into it," a spokesperson told Gothamist.

The footage has sparked outrage online, with police reform advocates and public defenders questioning why the officer has not been punished yet.