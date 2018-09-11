© Lucas Jackson/Reuters



White House counselor Kellyanne Conway predicted Monday that the anonymous author of last week's New York Times op-ed that criticized President Trump would eventually let his or her identity slip.Conway said on Fox News. "And I suspect that's what will happen here as well."Conway said she doesn't know who the author was, but she said she's not impressed with their "type.""Somebody who doesn't have the courage to come forward and say, 'This is my opinion, this is how I feel,'" she said.When asked whether Trump worries that the author could be someone in the room in briefings with Trump,"I'm not convinced, I have no reason one way or the other, but, or a senior White House official," she said. "I have no way of knowing ... but I would imagine if the New York Times could have said senior White House official, they would have. Could be wrong."