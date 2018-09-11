Kellyanne Conway
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway predicted Monday that the anonymous author of last week's New York Times op-ed that criticized President Trump would eventually let his or her identity slip.

"Cowards are like criminals, they eventually suss out themselves, because they eventually confess, or brag to the wrong person," Conway said on Fox News. "And I suspect that's what will happen here as well."


Conway said she doesn't know who the author was, but she said she's not impressed with their "type."

"Somebody who doesn't have the courage to come forward and say, 'This is my opinion, this is how I feel,'" she said.

When asked whether Trump worries that the author could be someone in the room in briefings with Trump, Conway said she doubted the author is that close to Trump or the White House.

"I'm not convinced, I have no reason one way or the other, but I'm just not convinced this is a true senior-level official, or a senior White House official," she said. "I have no way of knowing ... but I would imagine if the New York Times could have said senior White House official, they would have. Could be wrong."