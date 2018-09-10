© Getty Images



A study by research firm Wealth-X has found that the number of ultra-rich people rose 13 percent worldwide in 2017, totaling aboutAccording to the report, Asia saw the fastest growth, driven by mainland China and Hong Kong. The growth in the number of people worth $30 million or more (the so-called ultra-high-net-worth individuals) surged 19 percent in Asia, twice the growth rate of North America."Asia-Pacific is forecast to close the ultra-wealth gap with other regions over the next five years, but is expected to remain behind Europe, the Middle East and Africa in absolute terms," the report said.Tokyo ranked third with 6,800 multimillionaires."Hong Kong's rise in terms of the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals is mainly because of its trade and investment links to China's mainland, where new, self-made wealth is growing at the fastest pace," said the head of Wealth-X Institute Vincent White.Private holdings accounted for about 32 percent, while public holdings stood at 26 percent. Alternative investments such as real estate, art and yachts made up 6.6 percent of total assets.Wealth-X also said that 35,000 women made the ultra-rich list last year, accounting for a record-high share of nearly 14 percent. The report forecasts thatin the world among those worth $30 million or more. By 2022 the region is expected to have 108,000 ultra-high-net-worth individuals, growing by 50 percent. North America will grow by less than a third over that time period, to 132,000.That growth would help Asia to "close the gap with other regions," said the report.