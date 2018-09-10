Man attacking man
A screenshot from a CCTV footage of the Monday morning attack.
A chilling CCTV video captures a former felon ruthlessly stabbing a random man at Moscow's Kursky railway station before quickly fleeing the scene.

The footage starts with a man casually walking around the rail station hallway, while an assailant, dressed all in black, quickly approaches him from behind. The attacker then delivers a sudden blow to the unsuspecting victim, visibly catching him completely off guard.

The attacker then quickly makes his way to the exit, chased by two security guards. The wounded man is seen getting up and running away. Reports said the attacker also managed to stab a woman who was working behind the counter at a shop nearby.

The assailant was then apprehended by the police. He has been identified as a 55-year-old former convict, and a criminal case has been launched against him, the Investigative Committee said in a statement. It confirmed there were two victims in the attack.

Both victims were hospitalized in serious condition. The man was rushed to the emergency room while the woman is in surgery, medics told RIA Novosti.