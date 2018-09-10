speeding car
A car has run over a group of pedestrians in the southern part of Russian capital of Moscow, the city's traffic safety administration reported.

A Volkswagen Polo ran over a group of pedestrians on a boulevard in the southern part of the Russian capital on Sunday, the press service of the Russian General Administration for Traffic Safety told Sputnik.

"According to the preliminary information, the driver lost control of the car and ran over a group of pedestrians. There are injured people as a result of the car accident, their exact number is currently being verified," the press service said.

The police are currently questioning the driver, who did not attempt to flee the site of the incident and stayed at the scene.

"According to the preliminary information, a domestic conflict occurred among the Kyrgyz citizens, during which one of those involved in the incident got behind the wheel of the car and hit his offenders," the press service of Moscow's department of the Russian Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

The driver has been detained, while those wounded in the road accident have been taken to hospital.