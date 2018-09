34-year-old Alex Wouts was recently found guilty of sexually assaulting three inmates on multiple occasions where he worked at the Fox Lake Correctional Institution. To make matters even worse, Wouts was HIV positive and had unprotected sexual contact with these men, knowingly putting them at risk.DNA evidence confirmed the accusations against Wouts, including samples taken from inmates underwear.Wouts was found guilty of five counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison. In addition to his sentencing, Wouts is also ordered to register as a sex offender upon release.Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf called Wouts a "serial rapist" during sentencing.Sempf asked the court to give Wouts a 120-year sentence so he would never be let out of prison.When Wouts was first questioned about the allegations on Dec. 4, 2015, he reportedly laughed and told investigators that he was "not gay and would never ruin his reputation or his family to do something like that within the prison system."Fox Lake Correctional warden Randall Hepp said that Wouts is one of the worst correctional officers to come through the facility."When an individual is sentenced to prison, it is understood that his choices will be reduced, his privileges will be restricted and his choices will be limited. However, when an individual is sentenced to prison, they are committed to our custody and entrusted in our care and they deserve and are entitled to our protection. Wouts disregarded principles," Hepp said.As TFTP has reported , while independent researchers began tracking how many people are killed by cops every year, no one was tracking how many crimes were committed by cops. However, that is beginning to change, and the data shows that the problem is staggering."Police crimes are not uncommon," the study's lead researcher Philip M. Stinson concluded.According to a report from WaPo, in cases involving allegations of sexual abuse, 72 percent of the officers were fired, and more than 80 percent resulted in convictions, the study found. There were 422 reported cases of forcible and statutory rape, 352 cases of forcible fondling and 94 sodomy cases over the seven years of the study, which Stinson called "larger than expected based on the existing research." The data search turned up 174 examples of male officers arrested in cases of "Driving While Female," in which women drivers were harassed or assaulted. About 82 percent of those cases ended in convictions.