Washington has its own plan on how to "effectively" combat terrorism in Syria, the Pentagon has said, adding thatThe US military strategists have found what they callthe US Department of Defense said in statement on Saturday. The US military revealed almost no details of its plan as the statement said only thatwithout working with other actors present in the area as the head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford,the statement added. He also said thatadding that the two military officials are also "not scheduled" to talk in the near future.Instead, the US military once again warned against a government offensive on the province, which is largely controlled by extremists, including the Al Qaeda affiliate known as Tahrir al-Sham (former Al Nusra Front), which it claimed would lead to a "humanitarian disaster." "The consequences of a major offensive operation in Idlib will almost certainly be the suffering of a large number of innocent civilians," Dunford told journalists.The head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff alsowhich was recently held in Tehran, by saying that the "meeting ... failed" without going into further details.Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani discussed the situation in Syria and in the Idlib province in particular as part of the Astana peace process on Friday.While Iran advocated a strong-arm approach, Turkey objected to such an idea as it feared that a large-scale military operation could provoke a mass exodus of refugees to the neighboring Turkish regions.Both Turkey and Iran were, however, critical of the US presence in Syria.Turkey plans to stop any "anticipated attacks" on the militant-held province, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday, warning thatCavusoglu said, adding that the clashes in the province "should stop" and the whole issue should be "resolved in line with the agreement and the spirit of Astana."