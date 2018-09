© James Graham

Here's an icebreaker for the next office party: The third leading cause of workplace death-behind "falls to a lower level" and "roadway collisions with other vehicles"-isThis sobering data point comes courtesy of the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics study on fatal occupational injuries. What's behind all this shooting (the leading m.o. of workplace murderers, according to the study) and "stabbing, cutting, slashing, piercing" (the runner-up category)? News reports point to doomed love triangles and disgruntled co-workers.Frank S. Perri, a CFE and defense attorney who teaches forensic accounting at DePaul University, coined the term after working on a murder case in 2005, an embezzlement scam that ended with a salesman-Perri's client-convicted of smashing his partner's skull with a claw hammer. Perri says his client was well-spoken and had no known history of violence or arrests.In "Red Collar Crime," published in the International Journal of Psychological Studies in 2015, Perri describes a few dozen fraud-related homicides and attempted homicides that he researched in detail. Consider Aaron Hand , the former president of American Financial Group who plotted a $100 million mortgage fraud. After he was jailed,. Hand's bid failed, but Perri describes others that succeeded. Entries from the article's accompanying tables suggest a special office edition of Clue: Irwin-Accounting Fraud, Gun; Albert-Identity Fraud, Bludgeon; Velma-Forgery, Poison.The latter is even more common than you might expect in the business world . In a 2010 study, researchers administered a test frequently used to gauge psychopathy to 203 managers and executives at seven companies. On a 40-point scale, the average person scores 3 or below."Their excellent communication and convincing lying skills, which together would have made them attractive hiring candidates in the first place, apparently continued to serve them well," the researchers concluded.The FBI doesn't track red-collar crime, nor does OSHA. Richard G. Brody, another CFE and an accounting professor at the University of New Mexico, sometimes trawls the web for murder trials involving white-collar defendants, and has become convinced that red-collar crime is more prevalent than most people suspect.This article appears in the October 2018 print edition with the headline "The Killer in the Cubicle."