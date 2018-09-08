At issue is glyphosate, the active chemical ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup and Ranger herbicides. For years, evidence has been mounting that glyphosate is carcinogenic, which is quite alarming considering that it is the most widely used (and overused) agricultural chemical ever.
"Americans have applied 1.8 million tons of glyphosate since its introduction in 1974. Worldwide, 9.4 million tons of the chemical have been sprayed onto fields. For comparison, that's equivalent to the weight of water in more than 2,300 Olympic-size swimming pools. It's also enough to spray nearly half a pound of Roundup on every cultivated acre of land in the world." ~ NewsweekGlyphosate is so prevalent in our environment that trace amounts of it is now found in a wide variety of consumer products, including foods and personal hygiene products, in the human body, and in water supplies.
To some scientists and related officials, none of these products individually contain high enough levels of glyphosate to pose a health risk, however, others argue that consuming trace amounts leads to dangerous accumulations within the body, as it is known to bio-accumulate in major organs and bones.
The, "EPA's high-end estimate of infant exposure to glyphosate exceeds the level the Agency considered safe for them in 1983." [Newseweek]The following list of products that have tested positive for glyphosate is quite unsettling, and the retailers who sell these products would do well for themselves to take the lead in calling for an outright ban on glyphosate.
Products and Foods Which Have Tested Positive for Glyphosate Contamination
- Wheat
- Breakfast Cereals & Snack Foods as tested by DetoxProject (2016)
- Original Cheerios
- Honey Nut Cheerios
- Wheaties
- Trix
- Annie's Gluten Free Bunny Cookies Cocoa & Vanilla
- Kellog's Corn Flakes
- Kellog's Raisin Bran
- Kashi Organic Promise
- Kellog's Special K
- Kellog's Frosted Flakes
- Cheez-It Original
- Cheez-It Whole Grain
- Kashi Soft Bake Cookies, Oatmeal, Dark Chocolate
- Ritz Crackers
- Triscuit Crackers
- Oreo Original
- Oreo Double Stuf Chocolate Sandwich Cookies
- Oreo Double Stuf Golden Sandwich Cookies
- Stacy's Simply Naked Pita Chips (Frito-Lay)
- Lay's: Kettle Cooked Original
- Doritos: Cool Ranch
- Fritos (Original) (100% Whole Grain)
- Goldfish crackers original (Pepperidge Farm)
- Goldfish crackers colors
- Goldfish crackers Whole Grain
- Little Debbie Oatmeal Cream Pies
- Oatmeal Cookies Gluten Free
- 365 Organic Golden Round Crackers
- Back to Nature Crispy Cheddar Crackers
- Breakfast Cereals as Tested by the Environmental Working Group (2018)
- Granola
- Nature's Path Organic Honey Almond granola
- Back to Nature Classic Granola
- Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds
- Back to Nature Banana Walnut Granola Clusters
- Nature Valley Granola Protein Oats 'n Honey
- KIND Vanilla, Blueberry Clusters with Flax Seeds
- Instant Oats
- Giant Instant Oatmeal, Original Flavor
- Simple Truth Organic Instant Oatmeal, Original
- Quaker Dinosaur Eggs, Brown Sugar, Instant Oatmeal
- Great Value Original Instant Oatmeal
- Umpqua Oats, Maple Pecan
- Market Pantry Instant Oatmeal, Strawberries & Cream
- Oat Breakfast Cereal
- Kashi Heart to Heart Organic Honey Toasted cereal
- Cheerios Toasted Whole Grain Oat Cereal
- Lucky Charms
- Barbara's Multigrain Spoonfuls, Original, Cereal
- Kellogg's Cracklin' Oat Bran oat cereal
- Snack Bar
- Cascadian Farm Organic Harvest Berry, granola bar
- KIND Oats & Honey with Toasted Coconut
- Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars, Oats 'n Honey
- Quaker Chewy Chocolate Chip granola bar
- Kellogg's Nutrigrain Soft Baked Breakfast Bars, Strawberry
- Whole Oats
- 365 Organic Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats
- Quaker Steel Cut Oats
- Quaker Old Fashioned Oats
- Bob's Red Mill Steel Cut Oats
- Nature's Path Organic Old Fashioned Organic Oats
- Whole Foods Bulk Bin conventional rolled oats
- Bob's Red Mill Organic Old Fashioned Rolled Oats (4 samples tested)
- Granola
- Orange Juice Brands as Tested by Moms Across America (2017)
- Tropicana
- Minute Maid
- Stater Bros.
- Signature Farms
- Kirkland
- Ben & Jerry's Ice Creams
- Staple Crops as Reported by Friends of the Earth Europe (2013)
- Soybeans
- Soybean fodder
- Cotton seed
- Maize grain
- Sorghum
- Cotton seed
- Maize grain
- Barley straw and fodder Grass hay
- Lentils
- Sweetcorn
- Sugar beet
- Miscellaneous
- Women's Feminine Hygiene Products
- Human Breast Milk as Reported by Mercola (2014)
- Certain Vaccines
- Cotton Clothing Products
- Rainwater Samples (2014)
- Human Urine samples
- Groundwater Supplies
Additionally, it is believed by some that many products containing GMO's are at risk of contamination, since glyphosate use has skyrocketed with the development of GMO staple crops.
The struggle to remove glyphosate from the market place and retire it from use forever is well-underway. Please share this list far and wide, add any additional testing that you find to the comment section below, and pressure your favorite retailers to take these products off the shelves.
