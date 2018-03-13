This podcast will have your abandon non-organic foods forever! But even if you eat organic, the glyphosate is still in the water and sprayed on most parks to kill weeds. Learn what you can do to protect your health and how glyphosate may be contributing to your fatigue and health issues.
About Dr. Stephanie Seneff
Dr. Stephanie Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She has a BS degree from MIT in biology and a PhD from MIT in electrical engineering and computer science.
Her recent interests have focused on the role of toxic chemicals and micronutrient deficiencies in health and disease, with a special emphasis on the pervasive herbicide, Roundup, and the mineral, sulfur. She has authored over two dozen peer-reviewed journal papers over the past few years on these topics.
About The Author
Wendy Myers, FDN-P, CHHC, is heavy metals detox expert, functional diagnostic nutritionist and founder of Myersdetox.com.
