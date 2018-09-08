© Said Khatib / AFP

A 17-year-old Palestinian was killed by an Israeli sniper during Friday's 'Great March of Return' protest. Nearly 400 others, including journalists and paramedics, were injured in clashes with the IDF along the Gaza border.While many people sought medical treatment for injuries caused by tear gas and rubber bullets, at least 100 people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds.In response to the violent "riots" which "damaged security infrastructure," the Israeli military struck two Hamas observation posts in Gaza.the IDF said. "The rioters rolled burning tires and threw rocks, firebombs, and a grenade at IDF troops who responded with riot dispersal means."At least 172 Palestinians have been killed and more than 19,000 injured by Israeli soldiers as the protests, triggered by the lack of prospects for an independent Palestinian state, enter their sixth month.