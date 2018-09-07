Pandemic flu is apolitical and does not discriminate between rich and poor. Geographical boundaries are meaningless, and it can circle the globe within hours.

Panˈdemik/: pan means "all"; demic (or demographic) means "people." It is well-named, because pandemic flu spreads easily throughout the world. Unlike seasonal flu, pandemics occur when a completely new or novel virus emerges. This sort of virus can emerge directly from animal reservoirs or be the result of a dramatic series of mutations - so-called reassortment events - in previously circulating viruses.



In either case, the result is something mankind has never seen before: a pathogen that can spread easily from person to defenseless person, our immune systems never primed to launch any sort of defense.

GCBRs are defined as "those events in which biological agents-whether naturally emerging or reemerging, deliberately created and released, or laboratory engineered and escaped - could lead to sudden, extraordinary, widespread disaster beyond the collective capability of national and international governments and the private sector to control. If unchecked, GCBRs would lead to great suffering, loss of life, and sustained damage to national governments, international relationships, economies, societal stability, or global security."

It would be contagious during the "incubation period," before people show any symptoms, or when people have only mild symptoms.

It would be a microbe that most people are not immune to, so there would be a large population of susceptible human hosts.

It wouldn't have an existing treatment or prevention method.

It would have a "low but significant" fatality rate.

The Importance of Being Prepared for a Pandemic Flu

Challenges or shutdowns of business commerce Breakdown of our basic infrastructure: communications, mass transportation, supply chains Payroll service interruptions Staffing shortages in hospitals and medical clinics Interruptions in public facilities - Schools, workplaces may close, and public gatherings such as sporting events or worship services may close temporarily. Government mandated voluntary or involuntary home quarantine.



Isolation and treatment (as appropriate) with influenza antiviral medications of all persons with confirmed or probable pandemic influenza. Isolation may occur in the home or healthcare setting, depending on the severity of the individual's illness and/or the current capacity of the healthcare infrastructure. Voluntary home quarantine of members of households with confirmed or probable influenza case(s) and consideration of combining this intervention with the prophylactic use of antiviral medications, providing sufficient quantities of effective medications exist and that a feasible means of distributing them is in place. Dismissal of students from schools (including public and private schools as well as colleges and universities) and school-based activities and closure of childcare programs, coupled with protecting children and teenagers through social distancing in the community to achieve reductions of out-of-school social contacts and community mixing. Use of social distancing measures to reduce contact between adults in the community and workplace, including, for example, cancellation of large public gatherings and alteration of workplace environments and schedules to decrease social density and preserve a healthy workplace to the greatest extent possible without disrupting essential services. Enable institution of workplace leave policies that align incentives and facilitate adherence to the nonpharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) outlined above.

How YOU Can Prepare for a Pandemic Flu

Make a point to avoid those who may be infected

Avoid touching your mouth, nose, and eyes during any pandemic

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue

Wash hands often

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects

Wear a face-mask when sick and in close contact with other people

Create a sick room for the home. Keep your immune systems up by getting lots of sleep, having a good diet, exercising and taking vitamins and antioxidants to protect your health. Stay inside and avoid contact with others. Get pandemic supplies to have on hand at a moment's notice.

Prepare Your Body: Boost Your Immune System

Organic fruits and vegetables

Fermented foods such as kombucha, kefir, yogurt, and kimchi

Organic, pastured meats and eggs (including 100% grass-fed beef)

Healthy fats, such as coconut oil, olive oil, avocados, and nuts

Avoid sugar, especially refined sugars. Sugar weakens the immune system. If you need sweetener, try raw honey, maple syrup, or stevia.

Drinking teas high in antioxidants such as green tea can stimulate the production of immune cells.

Raw honey has antibacterial, antifungal, & antiviral properties (LOCAL raw honey is best, especially for allergies).

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar per day.

Eating nuts - like almonds, which contain immune-strengthening antioxidants.

Prepare Your Home: Stock Up on Supplies