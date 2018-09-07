© HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images



"Obviously it is not adequate housing

A Barcelona company has sparked outrage with a plan to rent out tiny pods where low income workers would live side-by-side like bees in a hive for as little as 200 euros ($232) a month.The company argues the project, called Haibu, which means beehive in Japanese, is a solution to a shortage of affordable housing in the Catalan capital but Barcelona city hall has refused to issue a licence for it, saying such tiny accommodation is unfit for humans.The law does not allow this type of dwelling," Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, a former housing and anti-eviction activist, told reporters on Thursday.Despite the lack of a licence, the company, Haibu 4.0, has already started building the first eight pods which it expects will be finished by the end of September at an empty business premise.Each 2.4 square metres (21.5 square feet) pod will be equipped with a bed, TV, storage space and power plugs, following the model of capsule accommodation geared for tourists which are popular in Japan.The project will include a communal area with a kitchen, lounge and bathrooms, and the monthly rent would include utility bills and wifi.The website for the project says the Haibu housing is restricted to those aged 25-45 who have a minimum salary of 450 euros a month. Five hundred people have shown interest in renting a pod, according to the company."We arecan band together and move ahead," Victoria Cerdan, one of the entrepreneurs behind Haibu 4.0, told AFP.The project was blasted on social media, with Inigo Errejon, a prominent lawmaker with Spain's anti-austerity Podemos party tweeting:The project comes amid a fierce debate in Spain over soaring rents, especially in big cities like Barcelona,to 903.4 euros, according to city hall figures.The average monthly salary in Spain is 1,880 euros - and less than 1,300 euros for those under the age of 30 - which makes it difficult to rent a home.