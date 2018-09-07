On Monday, Nike made headlines and created a massive controversy when it announced Colin Kaepernick is one of the new faces in its "Just Do It" campaign. The move by Nike caused people to take to social media and burn their Nike gear, call for a boycott, and many began calling for Kaepernick to be replaced in the campaign by seventh-round NFL draft pick turned soldier, Pat Tillman.
Comment:
Missing the point completely, those calling for Tillman to be the face of Nike as a show of respect to the country, are clearly ignoring the fact that the US government lied to cover up his death and is the epitome of disrespecting the troops.
When he began his career, Tillman wasted no time in setting records for tackles on the football field for the Arizona Cardinals. But in the Spring of 2002, after marrying his childhood sweetheart, Tillman walked away from his multi-million-dollar NFL salary and joined the Army with his brother. His sacrifice undoubtedly embodied the heroism and dedication to one's country.
Tillman's departure from the NFL was widely publicized, as was his death on the battlefield of Afghanistan in 2004. The Pentagon, President George W. Bush, and what seemed like all of America, celebrated Tillman's heroic death. However, Tillman's death was not heroic by any means. He was shot and killed by his fellow U.S. soldiers. But once the deception about his story was propagandized, little could be done to undo how the military and the White House had capitalized on his death.
The move by those on social media to use Tillman as their spokesperson has sparked backlash from one of Tillman's personal friends-who also quit the NFL to join the military-Jeremy Staat.
"In response to the Nike ad that is circulating. Please do not use Pat Tillman as a ploy for your political views," Staat, a former ASU and NFL defensive lineman, wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "Pat was not a conservative [R]epublican, he did not believe in the Iraq War, he was not a Christian, and with the government and military handling of his death and the lies that followed I do believe that Pat would value the players' protest against police brutality and inequality."
Staat, as if he read the TFTP article from Tuesday, then encouraged those who were gloating that they could burn a $100 pair of sneakers on Twitter, to go and donate them to a local veterans organization instead.
As ABC 15 reports, like Tillman, Staat wanted to leave pro football in order to enlist in the armed forces after the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Tillman convinced Staat to remain in the NFL until he was eligible for retirement benefits, but after Tillman died, Staat followed in his friend's footsteps by enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2006, and he did a seven-month tour in Iraq in 2007.
In 2006, The Guardian published a story, titled, "The footballer who became a war hero who became a scandal," in which author Lawrence Donegan revealed the dastardly actions the government took to rewrite Tillman's history. Donegan described how all was going well for the Bush Administration's "War on Terror" when Tillman decided to enlist. He wrote:
But all that changed in 2004 when it was learned that the Pentagon's poster boy had been shot and killed. Instead of telling the truth about Tillman's death, the decision was made to spin a web of lies and deceit. The heartbreaking reality that he had been killed by his fellow platoon members was, evidently, too dangerous for national security-so much so that an invention of a superhero was birthed. The substitution of stories created a mythical hero out of Tillman on the level of G.I. Joe and was immediately used to further the recruiting efforts of what has now become America's longest war. Donegan writes:"For the Bush administration, recently embarked on its 'war on terror,' Tillman's story was an enormous PR boost. Professional athlete eschews fortune for patriotic duty-not even a White House well versed in spinning self-serving propaganda could have dreamed up such a perfect recruitment story. Tillman finished his basic training in time to be sent to Iraq as part of the US invasion force, before he was sent to Afghanistan in early 2004."
Nothing could be further from the truth. It would take a full 10 years before a guilt-ridden ex-soldier broke his silence about what he says happened the night Tillman was killed. Steven Elliott told NPR that he and his squad leader, Sgt. Greg Baker, were the ones who opened fire on Tillman's position."The Pentagon immediately announced Tillman had died a heroic death while fighting the Taliban. George W Bush, whose own patriotism never stretched to completing his Texas National Guard duty, spoke of Tillman's 'ultimate sacrifice for the war on terror' and offered to record a tribute to be broadcast during a live NFL game. The soldier was awarded a posthumous Silver Star. On April 30 an Army press release described how Tillman was killed while storming enemy positions."
The platoon had divided into two groups that went in separate directions. After the first group was ambushed by Afghan fighters, the confusion on the battlefield led Elliott and Baker to open up machine gun fire on Tillman's location and the former NFL football player, along with 19-year-old Bryan O'Neal, were killed.
"I remember thinking for just a second or two, but what felt like longer-your perception of time in the midst of a firefight can be distorted-that if he'd fired, and without any other information to indicate a friendly position, that I should also fire," Elliott said, noting that his squad leader fired first, and then he joined in.
He said he was instructed by his superiors not to discuss the friendly fire incident outside of his unit. The military knew it had a PR problem on its hands but Elliott said he was too naive to believe they would spin it into a web of deception.
"I was operating on a certain level of naiveté, I believe," Elliot said. "[I thought] senior leaders were trying to protect the family, and I had no idea they were being deceived at any point."
Elliott said he has always wanted to speak with Pat Tillman's brother, Kevin, about Pat's death, and he admitted that he struggles with how to approach the family. He told NPR he knows the family feels deceived by its government.
"I always felt like I didn't know what to say to Kevin," Elliot said. "It felt like something that you just wanted to avoid, and it grieves me to no end that I didn't make the effort at that time...I always felt very conflicted about that ... I knew that they were very, just hurt beyond belief ... [both in] losing Pat but then in the grief and the confusion of the deception."
What started out as a glorious embark towards battle, ended in a tragic yet completely avoidable death. Just as Americans were told Benghazi was a knee-jerk mob reaction to an anti-Islam film and not a coordinated attack to commemorate 9/11, so were people told Tillman's death was a heroic one.
Strangely enough, Americans know they were lied to about Benghazi and held several congressional hearings on the failures of leadership in Libya, but with Tillman, he is still celebrated as a hero-as the calls for him to be in this Nike ad illustrate.
Tillman was the epitome of a scholar-athlete. His self-sacrifice and service to his country should be celebrated. But somewhere along the way, someone should be held accountable for the lies perpetrated upon the American people about his death and no Nike ad will do this. Instead, not only has no one ever faced consequences for deceiving an entire nation, but deception originating from the highest executive office, its cabinet, and the military continues to this day. Administrations come and go, but the lies remain and it has become obvious that they are working.
For an even deeper look into Pat Tillman's life and death, consider "Where Men Win Glory: The Odyssey of Pat Tillman," written byJon Krakauer. He noted that much of Tillman's death still remains a mystery:
Krakauer told NPR that he uncovered more disturbing facts, such as that "Tillman's uniform and body armor were burned," and that "his weapon, helmet, even a part of his brain, which fell to the ground after the attack, disappeared." Krakauer also noted that:"When a soldier is killed in combat, you should put his uniform, his weapon, everything-anything that can be considered forensic evidence should be sent back to the States with the body, so the medical examiners could determine the cause of death. In the case of Tillman, none of that happened."
What is crystal clear is that the U.S. military lied, covered up Tillman's murder, and then used his story for pro-war propaganda. Now, it has been 14 years and people are still buying the propaganda."In July 2007, the Associated Press published an article reporting that the Navy pathologist who performed Tillman's autopsy testified that the forensic evidence indicated Tillman had been shot three times in the head from a distance of thirty-five feet or less. The article prompted widespread speculation on the Internet and in the mainstream press that he had been deliberately murdered."