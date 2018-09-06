SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
The Nanny State and the Myth of a Healthy Utopia
Society's Child
Trump tops list of Germans' worst fears, beating terrorism and refugee crisis
RT
Thu, 06 Sep 2018 21:30 UTC
Asking a sample of 2,400 Germans between June 8 and July 18 of this year, the multiple choice questionnaire found that 69 percent of Germans deemed Trump's policies and attitude to allies were having a dangerous impact across the globe.
"Trump's ruthless "America First" politics, his aggression with regards to international arrangements and his equally aggressive trade and security politics, even towards allied countries, scare the majority of the population," Professor Manfred G Schmidt, who served as a consultant for R+V told German media outlet Deutsche Welle.
Conducted by insurance company R+V Versicherungen, "The fears of Germans" survey has been documenting German citizen's fears since 1992. The fear of Trump's policies had the sixth highest percentage recorded in the survey over 14 years, according to the company.
Fear of Trump's bellicose rhetoric and behavior was followed closely by anxiety over immigration.
The survey found that 63 percent of those asked felt that German authorities and institutions are unable to cope with refugees and asylum-seekers while the same percentage said they feared that increased migration will spark further tension between Germans and asylum-seekers and refugees.
Both figures are higher on last year's percentages and the survey's publication comes shortly after two asylum seekers were detained and charged with manslaughter over the death of an ethnic German in the city of Chemnitz. Protests organized by right-wing and anti-immigration groups have resulted in rioting in the city.
Further down the list is faith in politicians. While citizens of all countries love a good nag about their parliamentary representatives, 60 percent of Germans feel they are not up to the task. Only 6 percent of those asked rated them as "good" or "very good."
For many years terrorism had ranked one of the highest in the minds of German's fears - 73 percent in 2016 - after a spate of attacks across Europe by jihadists. While still high at 58 percent, it shares the number four spot with fears over the Eurozone debt crisis.
Green issues, however, are in the minds of less than one-in-two Germans with just 48 percent worries about climate change. More than half believe there will be more natural disasters in future.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
The Nanny State and the Myth of a Healthy Utopia
Latest News
- Theresa May's 'revenge' against Russia all the rage in trashy UK tabloids
- US and Pakistan 'optimistic' about mending ties after new talks
- South Sudan cracks down on military lawlessness, jails 10 soldiers for rape and murder
- France's defense minister calls for cutting dependence on US supplies for weapons systems
- Best of the Web: In Memoriam: Alexander Zakharchenko, Leader of the Donetsk, Man of the People
- SOTT Focus: Trump vs Deep State is Just Drama: We Are Being Played
- Trump tops list of Germans' worst fears, beating terrorism and refugee crisis
- Russian senator slams France for proposal that would blacklist RT and Sputnik
- Brazil's leading presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro stabbed during campaign event
- Senator Sanders proposes 'Stop BEZOS' Act that targets corporate welfare
- Twitter announces it has permanently banned Alex Jones and Infowars
- Military analyst on Idlib militants: A 'thorn to be removed' either by surrender or destruction
- White House officials are predictably denying being the author of treasonous NYT article
- New York attorney general subpoenas Roman Catholic dioceses in sex abuse investigation
- China hedges its bets against US threats by buying gas from Russia instead
- 'Don't touch me': Watch Senator Rubio and Alex Jones clash in Congress
- The Salisbury suspects: Petrov, Boshirov and the missing 42 minutes
- Ukraine's new national football jersey featuring Nazi slogan met with disgust
- SOTT Focus: Deep State vs Trump: We're Watching an Antidemocratic Coup Unfold in The United States
- Dangerously delusional: France "ready to strike" if it hallucinates another chemical weapons attack in Syria
- Theresa May's 'revenge' against Russia all the rage in trashy UK tabloids
- US and Pakistan 'optimistic' about mending ties after new talks
- France's defense minister calls for cutting dependence on US supplies for weapons systems
- Best of the Web: In Memoriam: Alexander Zakharchenko, Leader of the Donetsk, Man of the People
- SOTT Focus: Trump vs Deep State is Just Drama: We Are Being Played
- Russian senator slams France for proposal that would blacklist RT and Sputnik
- Senator Sanders proposes 'Stop BEZOS' Act that targets corporate welfare
- Military analyst on Idlib militants: A 'thorn to be removed' either by surrender or destruction
- White House officials are predictably denying being the author of treasonous NYT article
- China hedges its bets against US threats by buying gas from Russia instead
- 'Don't touch me': Watch Senator Rubio and Alex Jones clash in Congress
- The Salisbury suspects: Petrov, Boshirov and the missing 42 minutes
- SOTT Focus: Deep State vs Trump: We're Watching an Antidemocratic Coup Unfold in The United States
- Dangerously delusional: France "ready to strike" if it hallucinates another chemical weapons attack in Syria
- Best of the Web: Syrian War Report - September 6, 2018: Russian Warplanes Launch Airstrikes Against McCain's Terrorists in Idlib
- SOTT Focus: Now we Know: 'The Resistance' is The Establishment
- The administration of the UNO is organizing the war
- Lying Mattis: Pentagon has 'zero intelligence' on Syrian militants' abilities to stage a chemical weapons attack
- An Alastair Crooke observation on 'Suez' Event
- N. Korea vows denuclearization within Trump's first term
- South Sudan cracks down on military lawlessness, jails 10 soldiers for rape and murder
- Trump tops list of Germans' worst fears, beating terrorism and refugee crisis
- Brazil's leading presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro stabbed during campaign event
- Twitter announces it has permanently banned Alex Jones and Infowars
- New York attorney general subpoenas Roman Catholic dioceses in sex abuse investigation
- Ukraine's new national football jersey featuring Nazi slogan met with disgust
- A journey beyond MSM headlines: Four US citizens travel to Crimea 'here to make a small difference'
- Midterm elections: Voters report watching their ballots mysteriously switch to another candidate
- Indonesian district governed by medieval Sharia law bans men and women from dining together
- 'Preventing the spread of 'shantytowns'': 500 migrants moved from French camp infamous for riots & clashes with police
- Cleaning house? Swiss bishops ordered to report sexual abuse regardless of victims wishes, say church heads
- UK Labour MP suggests teenagers 'inciting violence' should be banned from social media
- The Skripal poisoning mystery deepens
- New study finds 1 in 4 Americans and nearly half of millennials deleted Facebook after censorship and privacy scandals
- Roy Moore to sue Sacha Baron Cohen over bogus 'pedophile detector' interview
- Ukraine parliament speaker to be sued for saying Hitler was 'biggest democrat'
- Iraqis set government building on fire in Basra as at least 1 killed, 20+ injured in fresh protests
- Humorless authoritarian state Saudi Arabia criminalizes satire on social media
- India decriminalizes gay sex in landmark Supreme Court ruling
- 'Israel is a racist endeavour': Metropolitan police investigate posters scattered around London
- James Corbett: The Secret Lie That Started The War In Afghanistan (VIDEO)
- Early Roman water-mill complex was built for sailors, not locals
- Archaeologists discover ancient Neolithic village in the Nile Delta
- 3,500-year-old papyri reveals ancient Egyptian medical practices
- United States of Psychopaths: Declassified 1960s docs reveal Pentagon plans to nuke USSR and China into oblivion
- Ancient Greek urn found from tourist's holiday photos
- Clinton-Yeltsin documents show 1990s 'equal partnership' for what it really was
- 'Not a Hero': John McCain's family ties to Jewish organized crime syndicates in Arizona
- Flashback: Covert muscle: Warlord killed in Chechnya was ex-US marine and suspected CIA agent
- War Propaganda: How is hawkish fanaticism whipped up at home? San Fransisco exhibition offers insight.
- Double-flash from the past and Israel's hush-hush nuclear arsenal
- The ancient stories of indigenous people preserve memories of geologic catastrophes over thousands of years
- Images and artifacts from the Siberian cave where inter-species love child 'Denny' lived 90,000 years ago
- Massive monumental cemetery built by Eastern Africa's earliest herders found in Kenya
- Enormous pyramid unearthed in ancient Chinese city that hosted human sacrifices
- Etzanoa: One of the largest lost cities in North America unearthed in Kansas
- A 'mind-blowing' few weeks for neolithic discoveries near Newgrange, Ireland
- The UN's role in exporting the feminist agenda
- Huge 2,000 year old library discovered during excavation on church grounds in Germany
- Child of Neanderthal and Denisovan identified for first time
- Mad scientists want to use Earth to 'catch' asteroids for mining
- Astonishing discovery: Jupiter has apparently developed a THIRD magnetic pole
- Scientists procure samples in bid to clone extinct ancient foal, 'first step' to restoring woolly mammoth
- We don't need another Earth - water worlds can support life, says new study
- New open-access plan could spell end to journal subscriptions
- Russia speculates space station leak could be deliberate sabotage
- Cassini sends a parting gift: Hexagonal vortex hundreds of kilometers high discovered on Saturn
- Russian scientists now closer to developing "invisible" metamaterial
- Found: The earliest hominid with a cavity
- Russian researchers identify gene mutation behind obesity
- Scientists discover blasting fruit with cold plasma can keep it fresh for up to 3 weeks
- Super-rich freeze their brains to be 'reborn' in 200 years
- Canadian hospital first to treat patients with virtual reality
- Putting the blue in blue diamonds
- NASA gives Opportunity rover deadline to wake up, or be lost forever
- Hidden brain rhythms: Study finds your brain tries to change focus four times per second
- 3D printed 'bionic eye' looks likely following breakthrough
- Scientists discover channels in the skull that may provide a shortcut for immune cells
- Meteorite suspected of hitting ISS, causes oxygen-leaking crack
- Petrichor: Why you can 'smell rain'
- As ice and snow return, summer's over in Nunavut, Canada
- Global cooling: Anomalous cold across vast expanses of Siberia - with over a foot of snow
- 7.8 earthquake recorded near Suva, Fiji
- Woman dies of heart attack while being mauled by pit bull terrier in Proctor, Missouri
- 2 families displaced after large sinkhole opens in New Port Richey, Florida
- After summer fails to show, snow is earliest since 1982 in Yellowknife, Canada
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: UK extreme cold late summer as Atlantic ocean temperatures change
- Volcano south of Anchorage, Alaska blows smoke, ash
- Best of the Web: Another strong earthquake hits Japan - 2 dead, 143 injured - Collapsed buildings and massive landslides in Hokkaido
- Stunningly complex sun halo snapped above Yellowknife, Canada
- Red sprites caught on film above tropical storm Gordon
- Hurricane Florence upgraded to Category 4 storm as Gordon moves inland
- Floods leave 76 dead and 75 missing in North Korea
- Flood claims seven in Jigawa, Nigeria
- Rare fire rainbow spotted over southern China's Chongqing City
- Snowing for the 3rd day in the past 5, atop Pikes Peak, Colorado
- Global cooling: Colorado gets snow in early September
- 'They've never been this hungry': Farmers warned of wild animal attacks as feral pigs and wild dogs starve during record drought in Australia
- Woman mauled to death by pit bull she adopted 2 weeks prior in Columbia, Maryland
- Japan hit by strongest storm for 25 years, at least 10 killed as Typhoon Jebi leaves trail of destruction - UPDATE
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- Mystery explosion that shook walls in Auckland, New Zealand blamed on school fireworks
- Meteor fireball streaks through the night sky above Sydney, Australia
- February 2018 fireball activity higher than previous 5 years of same period combined over Benelux countries
- Spectacular meteor fireball caught on camera as it blazes across Siberia
- Fireball above US base in Greenland puzzles NASA scientist - jokes about 'Russian strike'
- 'Big green' meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Why so many older Americans are overdosing on opioids
- Latest low-carb 'study': All politics, no science
- Nearly 70K children a year go to the ER due to antibiotic side effects
- 'Incurable' & drug-resistant: Deadly superbug colonizing hospitals across globe
- The debate rages: Latest research contends no amount of alcohol is safe
- How to spot autistic students who are 'social masking'
- Wash yer hands! Study finds that highest levels of viruses at airports were found in plastic security trays
- Coconut oil is poison? Cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra slams Harvard professor who made the ludicrous claim: 'unscientific nonsense'
- An explanation of why saturated fat cannot raise cholesterol levels (LDL levels)
- Best of the Web: Former longtime editor of JAMA: 'It's not the fat that makes us unhealthy'
- Lower your cancer, diabetes and heart disease risk: Eat dinner early or skip it altogether
- The Poison Squad that shook America's faith in preservatives
- Australia's Cancer Council: Monsanto needs to come clean on any potential links to cancer
- New York Times vaccine science Op-Ed is a treasure-trove of truth about vaccine safety
- Jon Rappoport: Anti-Vaxxers are really Russian bots
- Recent research shows infant formula may alter gut microbiome
- Beware of 'Informed Consent' - Biologics are vaccines
- Rare flesh-eating STD discovered in Lancashire, UK
- The threat of modern medicine: Most patients will derive no health improvement from medication
- An astounding number of people are on psychiatric medications
- The psychology of denial and how to make it through a disaster
- Lao Tzu's four cardinal virtues on how to live a more meaningful life
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Journey Into Darkness: Inside the Criminal Mind
- It's all about the screens: Why it matters that teens are reading less
- New study suggests women's brains are better suited for deep space travel
- Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person (and why it doesn't matter)
- Best of the Web: Why boys need their fathers (or at least fatherly role-models): Masculinity becomes toxic only when it's without MEANING
- Living with aphantasia: 'I can't picture things in my mind'
- The wide-ranging, negative consequences of skim reading: We're losing our ability for complex thought and emotion
- Advice for lack of motivation: Give advice, don't seek it
- Those who can do, can't teach: A curse of genius
- The science on the importance of fathers
- Why our heroes always let us down
- Corporate psychopaths threaten us all
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Strange Order of Things: The Common Roots of Consciousness and Culture
- Silence in the age of noise
- It's time to develop a self-reliant mentality and stop being a self-entitled millennial
- We live in uncertain times: How to navigate with poise
- The dark core of personality measured
- Society is made of narratives - Realizing this is one step to awakening from The Matrix
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
- Liberals who called Trump mentally unfit now being treated for 'Trump Anxiety Disorder'
- Heavy metal forever! Pair of elderly Germans ditch nursing home for 'world's largest' heavy metal music fest
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
Quote of the Day
The intuitive mind is a sacred gift, and the rational mind is a faithful servant. We have created a society that honors the servant and has forgotten the gift.
- Albert Einstein
Recent Comments
Kratom keeps pain at bay without causing a "high" and it's impossible to do a fatal overdose on it. Naturally, the DEA and FDA are pushing to make...
Good analysis. Makes decent sense. I suspect she's probably correct.
+1 Ok, I'll be the one to do it: "Everything is Awesome!" [Link]
these people 65 or over should be in the know about cbd oil or just plain pot since it was a big thing when they were kids just like me
and since the court can't rule on the crimes of the U.N..... ;)