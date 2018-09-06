Firstly, they appear to have stopped walking at that point, and one of them has his hand up as if he's trying to sight something afar off.



Secondly, this is on the opposite side of the road to the one they were on at 13:05. Why is this a bit odd? Because if you were walking to the station from the place they were at 13:05, you wouldn't need to cross the road. Crossing the road, which the CCTV shows they did, just means having to cross back over again to get to the station a bit further up. Didn't they remember which side of the road they needed to be on when they were walking from Christie Miller Road to the town centre? What do they teach them in Russian military schools!



Thirdly, the image is taken at 13:08, but the next image (Image 8), which shows them entering the train station, is taken at 13:50. Again, unless these guys were doing some shopping, this is faintly ridiculous. The walk from the location in Image 7 at 13:08 to the station in Image 8 is doable in less than 5 minutes. And with the next train at 13:27, you would have expected them to get there for that train, in order to get out as quickly as possible. Instead, they missed the 13:27, and presumably got the 14:27. Which begs the questions: Why did they only get to the station at 13:50? Why did they not get the earlier train? And what were they doing in between?



Fourthly, the road they are standing next to - Summerlock Approach (going to the right) - is the road that Mr Skripal's car drove down to get to Sainsbury's car park a little while after. He apparently parked his car at approximately 13:40 (according to the official timeline), and was seen driving down the Devizes Road (about 3 minutes drive away) at about 13:34. Now, this of course may be pure coincidence. Then again, maybe it's not.

And above all, when are we going to hear from the man that they apparently targeted?