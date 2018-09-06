sun halo yellowknife
© Stephen Bedingfield
As summer comes to an end in Arctic Canada, there's a chill in the air heralding the approach of autumn. The change of seasons is also changing the morning sun, which is increasingly attended by beautiful ice halos. Yesterday, Stephen Bedingfield photographed this sunrise display from Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories:

sun halo yellowknife september 2018
© Stephen Bedingfield
The luminous forms are caused by sunlight shining through icy crystals in cirrus clouds. Usually ice halos are simple, like a solitary pillar or an uncomplicated ring. In this case, however, a complex assortment of halos surrounded the sun. There was an upper and a lower tangent arc, a Parry arc, an infralateral arc, a parhelic circle, a 22-degree halo, and a pair of sundogs. Confused? Here's a finder chart.

The variety of halos Bedingfield witnessed was caused by a corresponding variety of ice crystals tumbling through the northern morning air. Stay tuned for more of these as the icy season begins.
sun halo yellowknife september 2018 annotations
© Stephen Bedingfield