© Vesa Vauhkonen



© Tempy Larew



Usually, August 1st is the beginning of the end for noctilucent clouds in the northern hemisphere. Weather conditions at the top of Earth's atmosphere shift in August, making it more difficult for summertime wisps of water vapor to crystallize around specks of meteor smoke.Just this morning, Vesa Vauhkonen photographed a bright display over Rautalampi, Finland:"Night-shining clouds over the lake of Konnevesi were very beautiful--the best ones I've seen in many years," says Vauhkonen.A similar display appeared over the Talkeetna Mountains of Alaska. "They were the best noctilucent clouds I've ever seen, extremely bright ," says eyewitness Tempy Larew.What's happening? Previous studies have shown that NLCs sometimes intensify during solar minimum. The idea is that extreme UV rays from the sun dim during solar minimum, reducing a form of radiation that can split apart water molecules. More water in the mesosphere means more noctilucent clouds.