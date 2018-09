© Mohamed Al-Sayaghi / Reuters



The Spanish Defense Ministry has confirmed that Spain has halted the sale of bombs to Saudi Arabia, as they would have been used in the bloody and controversial Saudi-led bombing of Yemen.The ministry has already begun to cancel aThe Spanish government has confirmed the cancellation, first reported by Cadena Ser Before ousting his conservative predecessor in a no-confidence vote, Sánchez railed against his country's arms sales to the Saudi government.Yemen's civil war has been ongoing for over three years and pits the country's government against Shia Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition of Arab and Gulf states has intervened on the side of the Yemeni government,More than 6,000 civilians have been killed in the conflict, many of them as a result of coalition airstrikes. Compounding the deaths, some 22 million Yemenis, or 80 percent of the country's population, are in need of humanitarian assistance. Last year, the Norwegian Refugee Council called the humanitarian situation in Yemen a "man-made famine of Biblical proportions," exacerbated by Saudi Arabia's blocking of fuel shipments to the war-torn country.Saudi Arabia has been repeatedly slammed for its indiscriminate air campaign in Yemen. Human Rights Watch on Sunday calledan "apparent war crime." Some 40 children were murdered in the attack, and 19 more wounded.Despite mounting evidence to the contrary, the bus was "a legitimate target," Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, told CNN. He also claimed that the target could not have been a school bus because "there [was] no school at that time when the incident happened." Al-Maliki's words contradicted those of fellow coalition spokesman Mansour al-Mansour, who earlier conceded that the strike was "unjustified."Human Rights Watch called on Western powers to immediately halt arms sales to the Kingdom in response, or risk complicity in further war crimes. An American-made bomb was used in the bus attack, andUN investigators have accused all sides in the brutal conflict of committing war crimes, according to a damning report released last week. As well as slamming coalition forces for airstrikes onthe report accused Houthi forces of indiscriminate use of weapons in urban areas, and the United Arab Emirates, a coalition member, of torture, rape, arbitrary detention, and using child soldiers.Earlier this year, Spanish-owned shipbuilder Navantia signed a deal worth around €1.8 billion ($2 billion) to supply warships to the Gulf state. Later, in August, Saudi Arabia's state-owned arms manufacturer SAMI agreed to build five ships in Saudi Arabia with Navantia.