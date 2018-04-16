Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Sharaf Qaleb Luqman disclosed extensive use of chemical and biological weapons by Saudi-led forces in Yemen's Ma'rib province."The coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia has used chemical and biological weapons in Ma'rib," Arab media outlets quoted General Luqman as saying on Tuesday.In early April, a senior Yemeni military official said that revolutionary fighters haveYemeni Major General Khalid al-Barayemi said that the revolutionary forces found the chemical weapons in several Saudi trucksHe added that the substances seized can be used for producing Sarin gas which is a deadly weapon.Al-Barayemi also said there is sufficient evidence that Turkish planes have recently delivered weapons into Yemen's soil under the cover of humanitarian aid, implying that the chemical weapons substances might have been transited from Turkey.The Yemeni official further said that Yemen's fugitive president Mansour Hadi spoke on the phone with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyib Erdogan two months ago, during which he sought Ankara's military aid.Despite Riyadh's claims that it is bombing the positions of the Ansarullah fighters,A few months ago, US Vice-President Joe Biden blamed Riyadh for its direct role in support of various terrorist groups in the region, including the ISIL and the Nusra Front.