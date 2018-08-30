Science & Technology
The connection between glyphosate, red tide and marine losses
MomsAcrossAmerica
Thu, 30 Aug 2018 13:32 UTC
Dr. Stephanie Seneff, MIT scientist and glyphosate expert answers questions from Zen Honeycutt...
Honeycutt: Dr. Seneff, millions of Americans are distraught by the marine life disaster in Florida. This is not the first time that toxic blue-green algae have plagued our waters. Two years ago EcoWatch published an article about glyphosate herbicides (sprayed around reservoirs and on nearby farms) being linked to toxic green algae in Lake Erie. You have been studying glyphosate for years now, how could glyphosate be connected to toxic blue-green algae? What is happening?
Seneff: It's very straightforward. The so-called blue-green "algae" are actually not algae but rather a type of primitive bacteria called "cyanobacteria." They have a special skill that is rare among all species to be able to fully metabolize glyphosate and use its phosphorus atom as a source of phosphorus. So they obtain a competitive advantage against other species in the presence of chronic glyphosate exposure.
There are a lot of sugar cane fields surrounding Lake Okeechobee in Central Florida, and they are being sprayed with glyphosate before harvest as a desiccant. There's also lots of glyphosate being used on those well-manicured lawns of multi-million dollar homes.
Seneff: Blue-green algae are always present in the mix, but without glyphosate, they don't grow to such huge concentrations compared to the competing flora.
Honeycutt: What function are the blue-green algae in the ecosystem? Could it be a way of balancing out the levels of toxins or is it simply an overgrowth like a virus?
Seneff: Interestingly, what happens when you expose a complex mix of microbial flora to a chemical toxin is that those that are most susceptible die out, and those that have resistance thrive. Despite all the damage that the cyanobacteria cause when they reach high concentrations, a huge benefit they offer is that they clear the glyphosate and eventually leave the water in a better state than it would be in if glyphosate were allowed to persist. They may also be able to bind to and remove toxic metals from the aquatic environment.
Honeycutt: Lake O in Florida is being drained into the ocean. Officials claim that the blue-green algae have nothing to do with the red tide. Do you believe this? How could the blue-green algae be contributing to the red tide?
Honeycutt: In California, water officials have admitted to me that they spray Roundup around our water reservoirs for weed abatement. Then, when the blue-green algae grow, they spray copper to stop the growth of the algae. This is very concerning to me because copper is a known spermicide. It is even used as birth control in IUDs. High copper levels also have been found in children with autism. One would think we should avoid spraying copper into our waterways.
Honeycutt: How can officials and residents stop the growth of blue-green algae and red tide safely?
Seneff: For one, banning glyphosate would be a great start! Switching to renewable organic agriculture in the region would greatly curtail the toxic chemicals as well as reducing the nutrient run-off that's fueling the algae blooms. The homeowners should seek a solution for their yards that uses only natural methods to control weeds, including pulling them by hand.
