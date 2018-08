© illo web/Politico



"The damage inflicted by President Trump's naivete, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate. But it is clear that the summit in Helsinki was a tragic mistake," he said.

The US president is facing massive fury over his failure to issue an official White House statement praising the deeds of John McCain, with his critics accusing him of insulting a true American hero because of personal enmity.over a personal grudge the president had towards the Republican hawk, according to the Washington Post's report. As the New York Times accused the president of failure to award a "cursory public show of respect for John McCain," Twitter users called the US leader a "morally bankrupt person" and accused him of "mocking and trolling" the national hero.Amid the outburst of criticism, the Washington Post has learned from unnamed 'insiders' that the White House staff stood firm on issuing a statement of praise for the Arizona Senator.While multiple drafts of the statement were prepared for the president, the affirmation text, in particular, wanted to commend the courage of the Vietnam War POW and proclaim him a "hero" for his long service to his country.In sharp contrast to an array of similarly worded sympathies and praises, expressed by US lawmakers, former presidents and foreign leaders, on Saturday Trump instead tweeted briefly:To soften the potential public relations blow for the disregard for McCain's status, Trump's immediate subordinates started posting statements of praise for the late senator from Arizona, who died after battling brain cancer on Saturday.Trump's animosity towards McCain - he once declared that the POW Republican was "not a war hero" -Being an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and his policies,Using his political weight, the 81-year-oldWeeks leading up to his death, McCain called Trump "naïve" for meeting Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki Summit.While McCain, prior to his death, requested that George W. Bush and Barack Obama deliver eulogies at his funeral,It is unclear whether the US leader will attend the state funeral on Friday.