Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, who ran the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for eight years under President Obama, was arrested in Brooklyn on Friday morning and charged with groping a woman in his apartment in October 2017, the police said.A 55-year-old woman came forward to the police in July and said that Dr. Frieden squeezed her buttocks against her will nine months earlier, on Oct. 20, the police said. She told investigators the incident happened as she was leaving a gathering at Dr. Frieden's residence on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights.At 10 a.m. on Friday, Dr. Frieden surrendered to the police at the 77th Precinct in Crown Heights.He was arraigned Friday afternoon before Justice Michael Yavinsky in Kings County Criminal Court on charges of forcible touching, third-degree sexual abuse and harassment.The woman who said she had been groped, an artist in New York City,She said Dr. Frieden groped her while their spouses were not looking, and apologized later, citing personal problems he was having. She said that after worrying for some time about hurting someone by coming forward, she decided to write her article. She could not be reached for comment on Friday.The New York Times does not name victims of sex crimes without their consent.In an interview last year, Dr. Frieden spoke of his goals at his new organization, Resolve to Save Lives, a $225-million, five-year initiative, including cutting the population's sodium and trans fat intake and curbing hypertension.The organization is based at Vital Strategies , a public health nonprofit in New York. In a statement on Friday, the president of Vital Strategies, José L. Castro, defended Dr. Frieden, who he said informed him in April of a woman who had accused him of inappropriate physical contact. Mr. Castro said that Dr. Frieden had told him that the accuser was a friend who had known him and his family for 30 years."I have known and worked closely with Dr. Frieden for nearly 30 years and have seen firsthand that he has the highest ethical standards both personally and professionally," Mr. Castro said in his statement.Mr. Castro said the nonprofit had an outside expert conduct an investigation earlier this month to determine whether there are any concerns about Dr. Frieden's behavior with staff, and that inquiry found "no incidents of workplace harassment."