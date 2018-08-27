Puppet Masters
Former head of CDC, Thomas Frieden, arrested on groping charge
The New York Times
Fri, 24 Aug 2018 00:00 UTC
A 55-year-old woman came forward to the police in July and said that Dr. Frieden squeezed her buttocks against her will nine months earlier, on Oct. 20, the police said. She told investigators the incident happened as she was leaving a gathering at Dr. Frieden's residence on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights.
At 10 a.m. on Friday, Dr. Frieden surrendered to the police at the 77th Precinct in Crown Heights.
He was arraigned Friday afternoon before Justice Michael Yavinsky in Kings County Criminal Court on charges of forcible touching, third-degree sexual abuse and harassment. The judge released Dr. Frieden without bail, ordering him to surrender his passport and to have no contact with the victim. Neither he, nor his lawyer, Laura A. Brevetti, commented as they left the courthouse.
The woman who said she had been groped, an artist in New York City, had been a vocal #MeToo activist before the Oct. 20 incident, creating artwork related to the movement. In April, she wrote an article in an online publication describing her transition from activist to victim, and related the events of that night without naming her abuser.
She said Dr. Frieden groped her while their spouses were not looking, and apologized later, citing personal problems he was having. She said that after worrying for some time about hurting someone by coming forward, she decided to write her article. She could not be reached for comment on Friday.
The New York Times does not name victims of sex crimes without their consent.
Dr. Frieden, 57, stepped down from the C.D.C. in January 2017 and went on to run a health initiative that focuses on heart health and epidemic preparedness. He had served as New York City's health commissioner from 2002 to 2009 under Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg.
He led the C.D.C. through several worldwide health crises, including outbreaks of the Zika and Ebola viruses, the rise of drug-resistant tuberculosis and the opioid epidemic. As New York's health commissioner from 2002 to 2009, he oversaw the citywide ban on smoking in bars and other locations and led efforts to eliminate trans fats in restaurants.
In an interview last year, Dr. Frieden spoke of his goals at his new organization, Resolve to Save Lives, a $225-million, five-year initiative, including cutting the population's sodium and trans fat intake and curbing hypertension.
The organization is based at Vital Strategies, a public health nonprofit in New York. In a statement on Friday, the president of Vital Strategies, José L. Castro, defended Dr. Frieden, who he said informed him in April of a woman who had accused him of inappropriate physical contact. Mr. Castro said that Dr. Frieden had told him that the accuser was a friend who had known him and his family for 30 years.
"I have known and worked closely with Dr. Frieden for nearly 30 years and have seen firsthand that he has the highest ethical standards both personally and professionally," Mr. Castro said in his statement.
Mr. Castro said the nonprofit had an outside expert conduct an investigation earlier this month to determine whether there are any concerns about Dr. Frieden's behavior with staff, and that inquiry found "no incidents of workplace harassment."
