The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resigned after it was revealed she had purchased stock in a tobacco company a month after taking the job, which oversees smoking-cessation programs, among other things.Newly sworn-in Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar accepted Brenda Fitzgerald's resignation on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported citing the agency spokesman."Dr. Fitzgerald owns certain complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability to complete all of her duties as the CDC Director," HHS spokesman Matt Lloyd said. "Due to the nature of these financial statements, Dr. Fitzgerald could not divest from them in a definitive time period."Lloyd said the department's ethics office had reviewed her financial holdings, instructing her to divest of certain holdings that might pose a conflict of interest. Politico broke the news of Fitzgerald's tobacco stock options on Tuesday, shortly before President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address.The news outlet discoveredof the agency, a post she has held since July. Japan Tobacco is"You don't buy tobacco stocks when you are the head of the CDC. It's ridiculous; it gives a terrible appearance," Richard Painter, who served as George W. Bush's chief ethics lawyer from 2005-2007, told Politico. He described the move as "tone deaf."Politico reported a day after purchasing the stock, Fitzgerald toured the CDC's Tobacco Laboratory, which researches how the chemicals in tobacco harm human health.. She owned between $1,001 and $15,000, as well as between $15,001 and $50,000 in US Ford Holding Co, according to Politico. The outlet also reported Fitzgerald had repeatedly been unable to testify before Congress because of her unresolved financial conflicts.While holding stock, she participated in meetings related to the opioid crisis, hurricane response efforts, cancer and obesity, stroke prevention, polio, Zika and Ebola, according to her schedule between August 1 and October 27.Records confirm Fitzgerald sold the tobacco company shares on October 26 and all of her stock holdings above $1,000 by November 21,