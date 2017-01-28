Thanks to the intrepid vaccine safety advocacy work by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his writing partner Lyn Redwood, RN, MSN, we learn,
Those calculations were made back in the late 1990s and CDC officials have been covering up their voodoo vaccine consensus science ever since! Those actions should be prosecuted as crimes against humanity, including excessive child abuse by a government agency, and the CDC should be revamped from the inside out; restructured; and 'surgically' separated from Big Pharma.FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) was responsible for adding up the cumulative exposure to mercury from infant vaccines, a simple calculation that, astonishingly, had never been performed by either the FDA or the CDC. When the agency finally performed that basic calculation, the regulators realized that a six month-old infant who received thimerosal-preserved vaccines following the recommended CDC vaccine schedule would have received a jaw dropping 187.5 micrograms of mercury. [1] [CJF emphasis added]
The CDC brainwashing of the global medical profession, international health agencies and the media regarding the deceitfulness of vaccine 'safety' is nothing short of criminal action, which must be addressed at every level: local school districts, state health agencies, national courts globally, and the World Health Organization, a 'mouthpiece' of CDC's deceitfulness and fraudulent research and health recommendations. None comes to mind more so than the CDC's always trotting out the indicted Poul Thorsen's infamous research that vaccines don't cause autism!
What does mercury affect in the human body? The brain and central nervous system!
This chart represents models of mercury in blood and tissues formulated by Dr. Barry Rumack, MD, a consultant who offered "toxicologic and pharmacologic evaluation of drugs, biological and potentially toxic or hazardous agents for government and industry [1]."
A most egregious aspect of the cover up is what happened within the CDC, as reported:There was no point in time from birth to approximately 16-18 months of age that infants were below the EPA guidelines for allowable mercury exposure. In fact, according to the models, blood and body burden levels of mercury peaked at six months of age at a shockingly high level of 120ng/liter. To put this in perspective, the CDC classifies mercury poisoning as blood levels of mercury greater than 10 ng/L. [CJF emphasis]
The Kennedy-Redwood article, which I highly recommend you read in full, ends with[T]he FDA assigned a pediatrician with little knowledge of toxicology to oversee its public reporting. When Dr. Leslie Ball was asked why she reported the mercury exposure levels in this deceptive fashion, she responded, "That is what I was told to do." [1, pg.2]
President Trump has tasked Robert Kennedy Jr. with heading up an investigative commission regarding vaccines. Here are my concerns about:Ignoring Etzel's [U.S. Department of Agriculture's Ruth Etzel, MD] wise advice, the CDC elected to paper over their catastrophic mistake and double down on vaccine mercury. By continuing to allow thimerosal to be used in vaccines, the CDC is causing harm to American pregnant women, their growing babies and to 100 million children all over the planet. And now we have proof that our regulators know exactly what they are doing.
- Robert Kennedy Jr. will meet up with his uncle's and father's fate of being shot. It's not past vested interests to go to any lengths to protect their turf and enforce their agendas.
- Big Pharma will be allowed to get more than its nose under the tent during the investigation. Big Pharma should be kept in outer space with independent scientists performing all assessments.
- Congress must not turn a deaf ear and blind eye on what's being uncovered, as Congress probably has more responsibility than anyone by granting vaccine makers what turned out to be a "get out of jail free" card in the vaccine law Congress passed in 1986. It must be replaced with equitable law, since the vaccine court masters do a very poor job of implementing the real intent of the law.
- Vaccine law in the USA must be changed to enforce consumers' rights to sue vaccine makers individually and collectively for promoting fraudulent vaccine science; product liability disasters; child abuse; and crimes against humanity.
- Big Pharma and its lobbyists by law must be prohibited from lobbying Congress and federal agencies.
- Pregnant women should not be mandated to receive vaccines.
By the way, if readers really want to know the health problems associated with many other neurotoxins and chemicals in vaccines than ethylmercury, which still is in vaccines, you may want to read my book Vaccination Voodoo, What YOU Don't Know About Vaccines. It discusses from published peer review science and journals what those toxic ingredients do in the body.
However, I wish Robert Kennedy Jr. would also take a very serious look at microwave radiation EMFs/RFs and the non-thermal radiation wave adverse health effects they are causing. I predict they, along with G5-in-the-sky, will be worse than the autism pandemic we are experiencing in our children: one in 10,000-15,000 in the 1970s; one in 68 in the USA. Check out other countries here.
We've seen the demonstrations for women's rights after the Trump inauguration. Well, isn't it time to organize about the rights of fetuses, newborns, infants, and toddlers being subjected to apparently legal and condoned chemical child abuse which is making them the sickest demographic statistic of all time for children regarding chronic diseases.
Chronic conditions now affect 15 percent to 18 percent of children and teens, and even those estimates may not fully account for obesity and mental health woes, the Harvard team said. [3]
Let's protect the future of humankind, our children!
References:
[1] http://www.ecowatch.com/cdc-mercury-vaccines-kennedy-2199157054.html
[2] http://www.sb277.org/
[3] http://abcnews.go.com/Health/Healthday/story?id=4507708&page=1
The truth is out: CDC knowingly lied about the dangers of thimerosol in vaccinesFinally it's coming to light and the fact is being told: Vaccines given to infants contained inordinate amounts of ethylmercury in the form of Thimerosal; the CDC knew about it and conspired to...