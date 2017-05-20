Also last week a Duluth Reader reader from Tower, MN wrote a letter to the editor criticizing a recent Duty to Warn article of mine that could (and should) undermine the confidence that people have in the vaccine industry and the clinics and physicians who follow the so-called "scientific consensus" on the CDC's, FDA's and AAP's vaccine mandates (and presumably for the rapid institution of the 271 new vaccines that are in Big Pharma's pipeline into the CDC's already over-vaccination agenda).
Both articles mentioned the oft-referenced case of Andrew Wakefield and his dozen co-authors who reported on their evaluations of a series of 12 severely disabled autistic children who were all also chronically ill with severe abdominal pain and chronic diarrhea, whose parents had brought them to the team for evaluation. The parents knew that their child had been developmentally normal prior to the MMR vaccinations and, following the inoculations, had deteriorated both neuro-developmentally and gastro-intestinally.
Wakefield, a gastroenterologist, and his team performed various studies, including colonoscopies and biopsies, on the very sick children. The viral assays that were done showed that the viral enteropathy was caused by a strain of measles that was identical to that which was in the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine.
So the conclusion that could not be avoided was that the bowel disorder in the vaccine-injured children was actually an iatrogenic disease (physician- or treatment-caused) that was caused by the MMR shot. It was not much of a jump to also conclude that the accompanying autism disorder was also iatrogenic.
To a powerful multinational corporation like Glaxo (and their shareholders), that was an intolerable finding and something had to be done to try to discredit the findings and the authors. Threats to most of the team succeeded in disavowal, except for Wakefield and another (who was later totally legally absolved of any ulterior motivations).
The article was also an intolerable finding for the hospitals, clinics, physicians and nurses in the entire National Health Service (and the world's health systems) who had been indoctrinated with the notion that all vaccines were safe and effective. Because of their indoctrination, they had been complacently administering larger and larger amounts and more types of vaccines, assuming that the repeated reassurances from Big Pharma were true that VACCINES WERE NOT THE CAUSE OF AUTISM.
The elegant paper that Wakefield, et al published in The Lancet in 1998 had been thoroughly peer-reviewed prior to publication, but readers drew the proper conclusion and now knew for certain that their fears about the dangers of the NHS's vaccine program had been correct. So the confidence of the public in Big Pharma had been misplaced - and there was a backlash against Glaxo's product.
I will shorten the story and allow the reader to access a powerful video interview with Dr Wakefield himself.
Watch it and you will begin to also doubt the CDC and Paul Offit when it comes to vaccine policy, because they have been lying about the Wakefield smear campaign that was part of a massive conspiracy between GlaxoSmithKline and Rupert Murdoch's Sunday Times yellow journalist Brian Deer that successfully destroyed the reputation of a beloved and honorable physician. Wakefield exiled himself to the US. A brief synopsis of the story is here
Incidentally, the Mankato Free Press (the author of the Duluth News Tribune "Other View" piece) was once totally owned by Dow Jones, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, which also owns the pro-corporate Fox News and the pro-corporate Wall Street Journal, both of which are very gentle with Big Pharma's corporations, the most profitable investment sector in the history of the world. Murdoch's son James, incidentally, was on the board of directors at Glaxo at the time of the Wakefield scape-goating conspiracy, and the Murdoch family has strong family and business ties with Glaxo. The Wall Street Journal has been as guilty of fomenting the fake story about Wakefield as has every mainstream media outlet, not to mention NPR, PBS and the Duluth News-Tribune.
So rather than trying to justify my periodic vaccine skeptical articles argument by argument, I will simply let the readers who are actually interested in truth-finding about the vaccine issue (that is seriously imperiling our children's and demented adult's health) perform the due diligence themselves by reading from the following documents.
Anybody choosing to not read the documents below has no right to reject the thesis that vaccines are inherently unsafe, particularly in the cocktails that have been injected into innocent children over the past 3 decades.
- Bad Science? or Willful Ignorance at the CDC: And Why it has Lost its Trustworthiness When it Comes to Vaccine Policy
- Doctors Agree With Censored Study That Concludes That Unvaccinated Children Are Healthier Than Vaccinated Children
- What's Behind BigPharma's Freak-out Media Blitz Over Measles?
- Why We Need to be More Cautious About America's Over-Vaccination Program
- American College of Pediatricians Warns of Gardasil HPV Vaccine Dangers
- Roll Up Your Sleeves Folks, There are 271 New Vaccines in Big Pharma's Pipeline: Into Whose Bodies Will They be Injected?
- Vaccine Induced Immune Overload and the Epidemic of Chronic Autoimmune Childhood Diseases
- What We Don't Know About America's Childhood Vaccine Programs
- The Vaccine Injury Compensation Program
- Unvaccinated Kids Don't Get Autism (or Asthma or Juvenile Diabetes)
- How Vaccinations Work
- Chronic Fatigue Syndromes, Neurological Disorders, POTS and the Dangers of Aluminum-adjuvanted Vaccines like Gardasil and Cervarix
- The Vaccine Autism Link Age of Autism embraces the fact that "the autism epidemic is real, and excessive vaccinations are the cause."
- Gardasil and Cervical Cancer: A Hoax in the Making? (Exploring Big Pharma's Unproven Assertion that Gardasil Will Prevent Cervical Cancer)
- Medical Communication Companies: America's Medical Propaganda Machine
- Autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by vaccine adjuvants (Shoenfeld's syndrome)
- Biopersistence and brain translocation of aluminum adjuvants of vaccines
- Fluoride in drinking water may produce developmental neurotoxicity
- Ethical and legal challenges of vaccines and vaccination
- Rupert Murdoch (Media Mogul and Friend of GSK) is Behind the Mandatory Vaccination Push in Australia
Dr Kohls is a retired physician from Duluth, MN, USA. In the decade prior to his retirement, he practiced what could best be described as "holistic (non-drug) and preventive mental health care". Since his retirement, he has written a weekly column for the Duluth Reader, an alternative newsweekly magazine. His columns mostly deal with the dangers of American imperialism, friendly fascism, corporatism, militarism, racism, and the dangers of Big Pharma, psychiatric drugging, the over-vaccinating of children and other movements that threaten American democracy, civility, health and longevity and the future of the planet.
