© GrrrGraphics

© GrrrGraphics

1. On July 29, 1967, the spoiled brat McCain pulled a prank and wet started his jet as while aboard the USS Forrestal. His mother lovingly called him a 'scamp' and it was well known he was a practical joker and rule breaker. He finished near rock bottom in a class of over 800 at Annapolis because he tried to break every rule in the book there while also making terrible grades. Such a prank befits his character.2. He was not a hero. Getting shot down and captured may make him a victim, but not a hero. He probably didn't pay attention during a training class, and so he didn't pull in his arms when he ejected over North Vietnam-and that's why they were broken.3. Upon his return to America he immediately stabbed his wife in the back. She was badly injured in a car accident and he couldn't be bothered to help her. Instead, he quickly dumped her and married a wealthy heiress who could fund his political career. People get divorced all the time, but the manner in which he proceeded only underscores his cold-hearted selfishness.4. He's painted as a happy and brave 'Maverick' and strong 'Independent' by the Deep State media. Wrong. He was a jackass of major proportions. The 'Warrior' of the Senate was owned by the Deep State and George Soros in particular. McCain became a shill for open borders who also supported globalism and carbon taxes to fight 'climate change.' At the same time, he was the worst enemy of military veterans, whom he left mistreated and in the lurch.5. He supported Bush in the Iraq war, even though the entry into that quagmire was based on lies. McCain claimed we would stay there 100 years if necessary. Such stubbornness and war mongering combined with his flash-temper only highlight the fact that he should have been nowhere near the nuke button. McCain was a reckless 'hot head'6. He was a spoiled and entitled brat who was repeatedly backed and bailed out at every turn by his pappy and grand pappy. He should never have been admitted into Annapolis in the first place. He should have been kicked out of Annapolis for his outrageous and rebellious behavior. He crashed a total of five military aircraft. He loved partying more than flying. He should have been kicked out of the Navy for crashing several jets during his daredevil clowning. He should have been no where near the Senate. The NeoCons rigged the primaries for McCain who contemptuously laughed at Ron Paul during the debates. He should have been nowhere near the Republican nomination, but the Deep State wanted McCain, the reckless 'hot head' to lose to Obama. He chose Sarah Palin has his running mate and years later blamed her for his loss. The hot head backstabber never took responsibility for his actions.7. He displayed great contempt for his constituents while showing his arrogance and hatred for America by never bothering to resign from the Senate when he knew he had terminal brain cancer. He wanted to go to the grave with his power, thus depriving Arizona from representation.8. He made sure trade restrictions were softened with Vietnam and hailed as a forgiving man of peace. Wrong! He did it so he could get his Budweiser distributorship there. He was first in line to make money from such legislation.9. He supported ISIS terrorists and wanted us to start another war in Syria, which might have lead to World War II. McCain was not a 'maverick.'10. He leaked Hillary's paid-for pack of lies, the Steele Dossier, to James Comey, in an attempt to bring down President Trump. This was illegal, but hey-he's John McCain! Instead of showing remorse he said, "Anyone who doesn't like it can go to hell!" A faux conservative, he voted against his own party and President Trump when he could-including his vote to keep ObamaCare.PS. Petty to the end, McCain said he did not want Donald Trump to attend his funeral and asked for Swamp Presidents, Obama and Bush to deliver eulogies. That's all you need to know.PSS. Suicide? How do you stop medical treatment one day and the next day you are dead...hmmmm