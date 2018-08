© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS



Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov says Russia respects Iran's presence in Syria which he described as lawful amid reports that the US was pressuring Moscow on Tehran's role in the Arab country.Ryabkov said Iran has been in Syria at the official request of the Syrian government to help the country fight terrorism, the Tass news agency reported Friday.The official did not elaborate but his remarks came after a meeting between senior Russian and US delegations to discuss Syria in Geneva, Switzerland."We've got many inconsistencies with the Americans in this area," the senior diplomat noted. "Approaches are directly opposite in some cases, but here as well, which is important, there are grounds for continuing dialogue regarding Syria."Ryabkov reiterated that Russia is working with Iran on Syria in the Astana format.he said.The official said Russia had no intention to undermine the UN-led talks over Syria in Geneva, stressing that diplomatic discussions in Sochi and Astana were to be considered as complimenting the Geneva talks - a position which he said was shared between Moscow and Tehran.Iran has been in Syria on an advisory military capacity since the conflict erupted in the country in 2011. Russia joined the battle late in 2015.Washington, which deployed troops in Syria in 2014 despite repeated criticisms by Damascus, has been critical of Iranian and Russian role in the country.Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Washington was maintaining an "illegal" military presence in Syria.Responding to a question by Iran's official IRNA news agency regarding US pressure for Iran's withdrawal from Syria,Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said on Wednesday that all foreign forces staying in Syria without the legal consent of the Syrian government should leave the country.