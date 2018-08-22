© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

After earliest ever snow recorded in Japan, now reports of Aug 12 snows in Georgia along the Black Sea and near freezing temperatures in Alaska with Arctic temperatures below freezing in the same areas. Are we getting ready to repeat 1970's style winters where Buffalo was buried and Iran got 24 feet of snow in one storm. It looks as if the sunspot count reflects this as we descend deeper into the grand solar minimum.