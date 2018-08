© Gray Cameron / Reuters



'Monetized security clearance'

On Wednesday, Trump revoked Brennan's security clearance, which had allowed the ex-spymaster to continue to access classified documents since he resigned last January.The White House said that Brennan used his security clearance to "sow division and chaos," and lend a sheen of credibility to his public criticisms of the president. The White House looked into revoking Brennan's clearance after he accused Trump of "treason" for meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.Rep. Don Beyer (D-Virginia) called the revocationFormer Vice President Joe Biden called Trump's actand warned that it would only embolden Brennan in his public crusade against Trump.Biden's words were echoed by former ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, who said thatIn 2014, as the Senate Intelligence Committee was compiling a lengthy report into the CIA's use of 'enhanced interrogation techniques' at its secret prisons, chair Dianne Feinstein (D-California) accused Brennan's agency of secretly monitoring the committee's computers and removing sensitive documents.After initially denying any wrongdoing and rejecting Feinstein's "spurious allegations," Brennan quietly apologized to lawmakers after an internal review proved the senator right.Despite being caught red-handed spying on his overseers, the Obama administration Department of Justice declined to press charges against Brennan, and he remained in charge of the CIA.Libertarian-minded Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), who first proposed pulling Brennan's clearance, cheered Trump's decision on Wednesday, and took the opportunity to remind voters that he opposed Brennan's stewardship of the CIA from the get-go.The White House has also mulled revoking security clearances for a host of other former intelligence personnel , including former CIA Director Michael Hayden, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former FBI Director James Comey.Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in July that they had "politicized, and in some cases monetized, their public service and security clearances." Since leaving their positions, all have become household names for their public opposition to Trump. Brennan now works for NBC News as a "senior national security and intelligence analyst," Clapper found a new home at CNN, and Comey penned a book thrashing the Trump administration and comparing Trump himself to a "mob boss."Former Hillary Clinton aide Philippe Reines was more blunt,