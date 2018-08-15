John Brennan
As TGP's Kristinn Taylor previously reported, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced at a July press briefing that President Donald Trump is reviewing the process to revoke the security clearances of several Deep State critics for abusing their post-government retention of security clearances by lying about Trump and Russia, as well as politicizing and monetizing their security clearances.

On Wednesday, Sarah Sanders announced President Trump revoked John Brennan's security clearance during a press briefing, Politico reported.

"Historically, former heads of intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been allowed to retain access to classified information after their government service so that they can consult with their successors regarding matters about which they may have special insights and as a professional courtesy. Neither of these justifications supports Mr. Brennan's continued access to classified information."

Watch Sarah Sanders deliver the breaking news...it's music to our ears:


The issue was brought up in July by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) who said he would be meeting with Trump about revoking the security clearance of John Brennan, reported TGP's Cassandra Fairbanks.

Sanders named former Obama CIA Director John Brennan, former G.W. Bush CIA Director Michael Hayden, former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice, fired FBI Director James Comey, fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and former Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

John Brennan routinely attacks President Trump from his Twitter account and called Trump's meeting with Putin in Helsinki "treasonous."

Brennan previously warned the President about Mueller's investigation saying, "Stay tuned Mr. Trump."

John Brennan was involved in this attempted coup which is why he's lashing out on his Twitter account.

In fact, Chairman Nunes is currently investigating whether John Brennan perjured himself in a public testimony about the dossier.

Brennan's fingerprints are all over Spygate scandal, says Paul Sperry.