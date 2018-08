© Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images



One of the world's largest banks, HSBC, has highlighted research indicating thatfor the effects of climate change.The date, dubbed 'Earth Overshoot Day',HSBC highlighted the issue using research from the Global Footprint Network (GFN), an independent think tank that promotes conservation and sustainability.The bank noted extreme weather events, such as rising temperatures across Europe and wildfires in California, Greece and Scandinavia in its remarks about the research. "As scientists work on attribution analysis for specific events - the general consensus is thatHSBC said, according to Business Insider For most of the history of the planet, Earth was able to produce more resources every year than humans could use. HoweverLast year's Earth Overshoot Day fell on August 2 and it has occurred earlier each year since 1971 when it fell on December 21.GFN estimates. By 2020, the group projects that human demand on the planet's ecosystems will likely exceed what nature is able to regenerate by 75 percent."We use more ecological resources and services than nature can regenerate through overfishing, overharvesting forests and emitting more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than ecosystems can absorb," the nonprofit's website reads.claims that temperatures will rise by around 15 percent worldwide by the year 2100. HSBC believe that this will lead to more extreme weather events with a heightening social and economic cost."In our view, adaptation will move further up the agenda with a growing focus on the social consequences," the analysts said.Earlier this year, over 200 of the world's largest investors, including BlackRock and JP Morgan Chase, pledged to report the risk that climate change poses to their business. The Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures is an initiative aiming to develop a consistent framework for firms to disclose climate-related financial risks.