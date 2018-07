40-year veteran meteorologist Joe Bastardi at WeatherBell's Saturday Summary shows how the Earth's surface has cooled dramatically over the past three years and that Arctic sea ice is piling up.Our Earth is coolingFirst at his most recent Saturday Summary , the 40-year meteorologist first warns that in-close developing hurricanes of the sort seen in the 1930s are a risk to the US East Coast this year, due the current Atlantic temperature pattern.Next Joe Bastardi illustrates theThe following two charts show the "pretty dramatic" cooling that has occurred over the past three years, 2015 vs 2018.As sea surface temperatures around Greenland and in the Arctic are currently below normal, they are having an impact on Arctic surface temperatures this summer.Joe Bastardi notes that according to the Danish DMI Moreover, Arctic mid-summer temperatures, north of 80°N latitude,This is likely in large part linked to the cold North Atlantic sea surface temperatures we've been witnessing.The cold polar temperatures are naturally having an impact on Arctic snow and ice. Japanese blogger Kirye tweeted here thatArctic sea ice volume (m3) has eased off from third place and is now at the 4th highest level since 2003, and showing an upward recovering trend over the past decade:Also at the 11:50 mark of his Saturday Summary video , Joe shows that Arctic sea ice extent is well above the levels seen over the previous years.Those are pretty interesting examples of a cooling Earth, don't you think?