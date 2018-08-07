© AFP / Atat Kenare

The announcement came via the president's usual medium of communication, Twitter, where Trump announced that the sanctions taking hold were "the most biting ever imposed."Trump also promised that Washington will "ratchet up" the economic pressure on the Islamic Republic in November, and said that other nations found to be trading with Iran would not find a trading partner in the United States.In November, Trump is expected to ratchet up the pressure on Iran by blocking Iranian oil exports, potentially halting some 2 million barrels a day, or 50 percent of Iran's output, according to the BBC.The International Monetary Fund said in March that Iran's net official reserves could decline this year to $97.8bn, which would finance about 13 months of imports. And analysts at BMI Research say Iran's economy could contract by 4.3 percent in 2019.Negotiated by Trump's predecessor Barack Obama in 2015 and backed by the European Union, Russia, and China, the Iran deal sought to lift economic sanctions imposed on Tehran as part of an agreement to curb the nation's nuclear program.Trump has previously blasted the accord as skewed in favor of Iran and has labelled the deal as "one of the worst I've ever seen."Trump's latest remarks are likely to further escalate tensions with the bloc, which had seen the easing of sanctions as a way to keep Iran within the diplomatic fold."We are doing our best to keep Iran in the deal, to keep Iran benefiting from the economic benefits that the agreement brings to the people of Iran, because we believe that this is (in) the security interests not only of our region but also of the world." she said on Monday.