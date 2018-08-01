Two European drone companies are partnering to create the first autonomous indoor surveillance drone system.Skysense has partnered with Avansig, to autonomously power the drone for Prosegur, a multinational security company.The company says the lightweight, fast-charging infrastructure eliminates the need for battery removal or manual charging every time a drone battery runs out.During surveillance patrols, the drone records and streams real-time video, and sends alerts to the security central station when potential security threats or breaches are discovered."We realized we needed a charging partner at the beginning of the project because we want the drone to work completely unattended," said David Trillo, CEO of Avansig. "We were in contact with other companies, but we chose Skysense because we felt that their solution was more mature. It works, it's reliable, and it's simple. Also, the charging time is short."