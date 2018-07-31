A recently-uncovered court document from the divorce proceedings of a prominent Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) figure alleges horrific conduct on behalf of one of the most influential lawyers in America.Maureene Dees, ex-wife of SPLC co-founder Morris Dees filed for divorce on March 8, 1979 after a decade-long marriage marred by difficulties, according to an appellant brief obtained by Big League Politics. The brief was filed by Maury Smith, Julia S. Waters and Charles M. Crook, attorneys for Maureene, in the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals:"Holly testified that, in the summer of 1977, Morris attempted to molest her in the following incident: One night Maureene and Morris were sitting drinking wine and discussing a case Morris was trying," the brief says. "[Holly] was with them. Around eleven or twelve o'clock, Maureene went to bed and Holly stayed up with Morris discussing the case. Morris kept offering Holly wine, some of which she accepted."Holly testified that she declined, choosing to go to bed instead.Two months later, things got worse.According to Holly's testimony, she declined, but Morris proceeded anyway."[H]e started to place it between he [sic] legs when she raised her voice and said no loudly," according to the brief.He was wearing only a pair of bikini underwear shorts during the incident, according to Holly.Read the full passage:SPLC did not respond to an email request for comment regarding whether they condone Dees' behavior in time for publication. When Big League Politics called for comment, SPLC's media contact briskly hung up the phone.Editor's note: Citations to the court record have been left out of the quotations in this story.