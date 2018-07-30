Rudy Giuliani Michael Cohen

Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen
President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani on Monday said the tapes released by Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen show Trump is "absolutely innocent."


"Everything that's been released so far shows the president to be absolutely innocent," Giuliani said on Fox's Fox and Friends.

"He didn't do anything wrong," he continued. "The last two tapes are evidence in his favor."

Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis last week released a tape to CNN that features Cohen and the president discussing the possibility of purchasing the story of a former Playboy model who alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006. Davis also is a columnist for the Hill.

Cohen can be heard on the tape urging Trump to buy the rights to Karen McDougal's story, which was purchased by American Media Inc., the publisher of the National Enquirer. The Enquirer, however, never ran the story.

Though the recording is muddled, Trump appears to ask if they should pay "in cash" and Cohen responds "no, no, no." Giulaini has claimed that Trump is saying they should not pay in cash, and should instead pay with a check.

The conversation between Cohen and Trump, which Cohen recorded secretly, took place during the presidential campaign.

Giuliani has referred to the tape as "powerful exculpatory evidence."

"He wants to do a transaction by check, wants to do it as a corporate transaction, perfectly legal," Giuliani said on Fox.

Reports emerged this week that Cohen also recorded a phone call with CNN's Chris Cuomo about the nondisclosure agreement he arranged with adult-film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about her alleged affair with Trump.

Cohen has admitted to paying Daniels $130,000, which Giuliani said Trump reimbursed him for.

Giuliani said on Monday that the second tape also proves Trump's innocence.

Giuliani on Sunday told CBS's Face the Nation that Trump's legal team is aware of 183 separate conversations that Cohen recorded. Of those, he said Trump is "discussed at any length" on 11 or 12, and is only recorded on one tape.