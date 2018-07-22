© AP/Scott Applewhite



The Trump-Russia sleuthers have been back in the news, again giving Americans cause to doubt their claims of nonpartisanship. Last week it was Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Peter Strzok testifying to Congress that he harbored no bias against a president he still describes as "horrible" and "disgusting." This week it was former FBI Director Jim Comey tweet-lecturing Americans on their duty to vote Democratic in November.But the man who deserves a belated bit of scrutiny is former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan. He's accused President Trump of "venality, moral turpitude and political corruption," and berated GOP investigations of the FBI. This week he claimed on Twitter that Mr. Trump's press conference in Helsinki was "nothing short of treasonous." This is rough stuff, even for an Obama partisan.That's what Mr. Brennan is - a partisan - and it is why his role in the 2016 scandal is in some ways more concerning than the FBI's. Mr. Comey stands accused of flouting the rules, breaking the chain of command, abusing investigatory powers. Yet it seems far likelier that the FBI's Trump investigation was a function of arrogance and overconfidence than some partisan plot.Before his nomination as CIA director, he served as a close Obama adviser. And the record shows(and keep his job).Mr. Brennan has taken credit for launching the Trump investigation. At a House Intelligence Committee hearing in May 2017, he explained that he became "aware of intelligence and information about contacts between Russian officials and U.S. persons." The CIA can't investigate U.S. citizens, butmeaning the FBI. This information, he said, "served as the basis for the FBI investigation."More notable,specifically to help Mr. Trump - which quickly evolved into the Trump-collusion narrative. Team Clinton was eager to make the claim, especially in light of the Democratic National Committee server hack. Numerous reports show Mr. Brennan aggressively pushing the same line internally.He publicly refused to say who was responsible for the hack, or ascribe motivation.The CIA director couldn't himself go public with his Clinton spin - he lacked the support of the intelligence community and had to be careful not to be seen interfering in U.S. politics.In a late August briefing, he told the Senate minority leader that Russia was trying to help Mr. Trump win the election, and that Trump advisers might be colluding with Russia.But the truth was irrelevant. On cue, within a few days of the briefing,, which of course immediately became public. "The evidence of a direct connection between the Russian government and Donald Trump's presidential campaign continues to mount," wrote Mr. Reid, going on to float Team Clinton's Russians-are-helping-Trump theory. Mr. Reid publicly divulged at least one of the allegations contained in the infamous Steele dossier, insisting that the FBI use "every resource available to investigate this matter."Clinton opposition-research firm Fusion GPS followed up by briefing its media allies about the dossier it had dropped off at the FBI. On Sept. 23, Yahoo News's Michael Isikoff ran the headline: "U.S. intel officials probe ties between Trump adviser and Kremlin." Voilà.In their recent book Russian Roulette, Mr. Isikoff and David Corn saywith the briefing, and "concluded, including the information about the possible links to the Trump campaign." (Brennan allies have denied his aim was to leak damaging information.)Clinton supporters have a plausible case that Mr. Comey's late-October announcement that the FBI had reopened its investigation into the candidate affected the election. But Trump supporters have a claim that the public outing of the collusion narrative and FBI investigation took a toll on their candidate. Politics was at the center of that outing, and Mr. Brennan was a ringmaster. Remember that when reading his next "treason" tweet.