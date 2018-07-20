A Lib Democrat councilor once branded as one of "Britain's hottest politicians" has been removed from his seat in Merseyside, after he failed to attend a key meeting because he was reveling at one of Europe's biggest festivals.Carl Casham has been disqualified from the Town Parish council in Knowsley because he gave a no-show at a key meeting while he was at the Benicassim music festival in Costa del Azahar, Spain.Casham, however, says he was not dismissed, claiming he instead resigned from the position himself. "I resigned my seat because I had too many commitments and needed to focus my work on the people of Knowsley Village and Prescot as a borough councillor."It is difficult to stay on a Labour dominated council that ignores its residents and is so heavily biased towards one side of the township," the young politician said, the Liverpool Echo reports.The news comes less than 24 hours after Casham, who has a Master's degree in philosophy from Liverpool University, posted a picture of himself on Instagram enjoying the beach with a pair of friends.A vehement champion of the UK remaining in the EU, Casham once featured on a Facebook post named 'Fit Councillors'.Casham responded at the time, telling the Echo: "As flattering as this is, my efforts are focused on the people of Prescot and Knowsley."Benicassim, one of Europe's largest festivals, runs between July 19-22, but tickets have already sold out for every day. It boasts thousands of revelers and enticing DJ line-ups every year, featuring a variety of music genres, including electronic and indie.Headliners this year include The Killers, Liam Gallagher, and Bastille.