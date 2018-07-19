ICE officer
Groups in Alamance County, North Carolina have begun to host training programs to help illegal immigrants avoid being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, WFMY-TV in Greensboro reported.

"These are our neighbors, and we should do everything we can to support our neighbors, and love our neighbors, and show them that we care them and want them to stay here in this community," said Amy Belfer, who attended the meetings of the unspecified groups.

The groups have organized a spotter system to warn illegal immigrants about ICE agents.

Members argue the presence of ICE agents prevents illegal immigrants from living normal lives.

"We want people to go out, work, go to school, and perform their daily activities without fear," said Laura Garduño Garcia, who organized the meeting.

The groups created a hotline for illegal and legal resident spotters to call when they believe an ICE agent is around.

Someone from the spotter system will then investigate the claim and relay information to illegal immigrants in the area about whether they should hide or continue as normal.

"You should take appropriate steps to protect yourself so you are not kidnapped by ICE," Garduño Garcia said.

ICE Spokesman Bryan D. Cox said agents do not go through neighbors looking to round up illegal immigrants.

"Any person thinking about helping a person avoid contact with ICE first needs to understand what ICE does and doesn't do," Cox said, according to WFMY. "Ninety-percent of all persons arrested by ICE thus far this year happened after they had been criminally arrested for something other than their immigration status."

ICE agents use most of their resources targeting illegal immigrants who are criminals, drug dealers, gang members, and human traffickers.

"So if ICE is going to a location to make an arrest, there's a good reason for that arrest," Cox said. "The overwhelming majority of persons arrested by ICE were arrested pursuant to a criminal arrest - public safety matter."

But this has not stopped leftist activists from protesting ICE.

They recently protested outside a home in San Francisco while ICE agents busted human sex traffickers, The Daily Wire reported.