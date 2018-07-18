sam husseini
© Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto / Reuters
Security removes Sam Husseini before the Putin-Trump press conference in Helsinki
Political activist and writer Sam Husseini, who was ousted from a joint media conference by Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, accuses the media of lying about his goal at the event. He had a question about Israel's nuclear arsenal.

Husseini, a contributor to The Nation who also wrote for a number of major media outlets as well as the media watchdog Fairness and Accuracy In Reporting (FAIR), was evicted from a media conference held by the two presidents on Tuesday in Helsinki.

The news agency Associated Press (AP) quoted him as saying that he had a question "on Syria's nuclear policy" and the nuclear arsenals of the United States and Russia.

Husseini says AP misquoted him and that he wanted to hear Putin's and Trump's opinion on Israel's clandestine nuclear arsenal, the existence of which the Jewish state neither acknowledges nor denies.

In further tweets Husseini called the AP story by Jari Tanner a "piece of crap" that has spread to other media outlets. He added his ousting from the event was falsely attributed by many to Russian officials, while in fact the decision was made by Finnish security. The statement even made it to his Wikipedia page.