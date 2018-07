© Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto / Reuters



Political activist and writer Sam Husseini, who was ousted from a joint media conference by Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, accuses the media of lying about his goal at the event. He had a question about Israel's nuclear arsenal.Husseini, a contributor to The Nation who also wrote for a number of major media outlets as well as the media watchdog Fairness and Accuracy In Reporting (FAIR), was evicted from a media conference held by the two presidents on Tuesday in Helsinki.The news agency Associated Press (AP) quoted him as saying that he had a question "on Syria's nuclear policy" and the nuclear arsenals of the United States and Russia.