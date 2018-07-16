"Global Cooling" talking points introduced this week include an ominous warning. Why is the media pushing so hard on the idea of warming-induced global cooling? This propaganda establishes a narrative for continuity of their agenda as temperatures cool, and the Grand Solar Minimum brings food scarcity. As hunger spreads, "Climate Deniers" will be blamed, persecuted, and even eliminated. Also, coverage of Swedish farmers killing animals for lack of feed as the European drought drags on.Spread the truth - these are natural cycles.