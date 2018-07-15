Dr. Takeda said we will be reading in the newspapers about global cooling and not global warming in the second half of this year'. HONMADEKKA!? TV is broadcast nationwide ever Wednesday evening on Fuji TV. And when questioned about an mini ice age, he affirmed it - adding crops would be adversely affected.
He also said that sunspots have been decreasing, and so the amount of cloud cover will increase as cosmic rays from space increase and the magnetic field of the sun diminishes. In that case the temperature of the Earth would fall somewhat.
"Global warming is a hoax"
It's not the first time Professor Takeda appeared on national television to dismiss global warming. In January 2017, on the popular 'HONMADEKKA!? TV' program, Takeda told the audience that it would be exposed that global warming was "a hoax" and that the earth is not warming as claimed. Read our post here.
In the January, 2017, show he reminded the audience that the earth in fact currently finds itself in an ice age and that "Antarctic ice is increasing".
Takeda also said "CO2 in the early times of the Earth was 95%; now it's 0.04%".
Dr. Takeda was also once featured as a prominent skeptic by CFACT:
once commented that global warming was "a political vehicle that keeps Europeans in the driver's seat and developing nations walking barefoot."
Translation by Kirye