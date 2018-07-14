© flagrante Brasil / YouTube

André Ambrósio Ribeiro Pessoa, 46, died after receiving five gunshots late Thursday afternoon in Caruaru, Brazil. The extremely graphic video of the assassination -captured on security camera- shows the victim arriving at his ex-wife's house to drop off the toddler. As soon as he gets out of the vehicle with his daughter and the nanny, the murderer approaches them, holding a gun.The gunman is then seen ordering the labor lawyer to hand the child over to the babysitter before instructing Pessoa to get down on the sidewalk.The killer, who the police say was riding a silver car, has not yet been identified. The motive also remains unclear as the manhunt continues.