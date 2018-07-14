People wait to be rescued on the roof of a house in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture.

With galactic cosmic rays now influencing our atmosphere, it seems cloud cells on Earth and well as global wind patterns have shifted and are becoming more unstable. As examples the dust storm from Africa, now encircles 3/4 of our planet at the equator, atmospheric compression events in Japan dumping half a years worth of rain in ten days leaving part of the country under water. Arizona dust storms, lines of water spouts off of Italy, something surely has changed.


