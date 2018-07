© Khaled Abdullah / Reuters



Disappearances, torture and other ill-treatment of Yemeni detainees by UAE-backed Yemeni forces should be probed as war crimes, Amnesty International has urged. US detention-related abuses should also be probed, it said."Scores" have been subjected to arrest and detention without charge, violent and humiliating torture, and enforced disappearances, the report says."Ultimately these violations, which are taking place in the context of Yemen's armed conflict," she said in a statement.Hassan said the US, as one of the main counter-terrorism partners, "must also take a stand against allegations of torture."and by refusing to use information that was likely obtained through torture or other ill-treatment," she explained.The Amnesty investigation was conducted between March 2016 and May 2018 in the southern provinces of Aden, Lahj, Abyan, Shabwa, and Hadramout. The organization talked to some victims, who shared "horrific accounts of abuse" by UAE-backed forces including beatings, use of electric shocks and sexual violence."The UAE, operating in shadowy conditions in southern Yemen, appears to have created a parallel security structure outside the law, where egregious violations continue to go unchecked," Hassan said." The forces dealt with critics of the coalition and the UAE-backed troops' actions, including community figures, activists and journalists among others.The Amnesty report echoes the previous findings of an Associated Press (AP) investigation into the harrowing conditions hundreds of detainees face at Emirati-controlled prisons in Yemen. Shortly after the AP revelations,Abu-Dhabi has repeatedly denied the claims, saying it saying does not run secret facilities or torture detainees.At least 80 detainees have been freed from the facilities in recent weeks, according to AP.Emirates are a key member in the Saudi Arabia-led coalition which is fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen in attempt to restore the ousted government of President Hadi. The coalition actions have been repeatedly condemned by rights groups and the UN, including for the humanitarian disaster which Yemen is facing due to the conflict.